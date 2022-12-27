Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: black ice today, possible thunderstorms New Year’s Eve

Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County December 31: dense morning fog, possible afternoon thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Saturday, December 31, due to a dense fog advisory in the morning and possible scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend and continuing until Thursday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, December 31
The National Weather Service forecasts rain and cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, December 31 with a high near 63 degrees. There is also a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous...
cobbcountycourier.com
National Weather Service warns of a wintry mix heading from Marietta southward that could create icy roads
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and several other metro counties on Monday, December 26 due to a wintry mix moving southward from Marietta that could melt and quickly refreeze. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. ..A WINTRY MIX...
wrganews.com
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow
Snow fell across much of north Georgia yesterday evening, coating roadways. Some of the snow melted, creating slush which has likely turned into black ice as temperatures have fallen into the middle 20s to around 30 degrees. Black ice will be most likely on untreated roadways and bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures in the higher terrain may only approach freezing today. Outside of the higher terrain, temperatures should begin to rise above freezing by late morning.
City of Cedartown, County delays openings due to winter weather
Snow has caused at least two municipal governments in Polk County to decide to delay their openings on Tuesday morning, per officials. The City of Cedartown will be opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday coming back from the holiday break. They will determine whether a further delay in opening will be needed as conditions develop. […] The post City of Cedartown, County delays openings due to winter weather appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 31 to Friday, January 6
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Friday, January 6, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
wrganews.com
Floyd County and Rome City: Tuesday Morning Delayed Start due to Weather
Due to overnight low temperatures, Floyd County administration offices will delay opening until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Jurors should call the message line for updated information before reporting. All essential personnel will report as scheduled unless they have made other arrangements with their supervisors. Any employees who will not be able to make it in at 11:00 a.m. due to traveling difficulties or other weather-related issues will need to contact their supervisors to make other arrangements.
Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured on South Marietta Parkway
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating an accident resulting in serious injury to a pedestrian that occurred on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive on December 29, 2022, at approximately 6:38 p.m.
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
atlantanewsfirst.com
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
Furnace catches Cobb County auto shop on fire amid freezing temperatures
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Cobb County auto repair shop are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Kennesaw police say the fire started at Caliber Collision on Moon Station Road. Firefighters say employees evacuated the building and tried putting the fire out themselves. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
cobbcountycourier.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for inclusive swing at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park: Wednesday, January 4
The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new inclusive swing in the city’s inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park. The ceremony will take place Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 4 p.m. The park is located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW,...
WSB Radio
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
