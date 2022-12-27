Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: black ice today, possible thunderstorms New Year’s Eve

Snow fell across much of north Georgia yesterday evening, coating roadways. Some of the snow melted, creating slush which has likely turned into black ice as temperatures have fallen into the middle 20s to around 30 degrees. Black ice will be most likely on untreated roadways and bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures in the higher terrain may only approach freezing today. Outside of the higher terrain, temperatures should begin to rise above freezing by late morning.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO