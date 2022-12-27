ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: black ice today, possible thunderstorms New Year’s Eve

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 4 days ago
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, December 31

The National Weather Service forecasts rain and cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, December 31 with a high near 63 degrees. There is also a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow

Snow fell across much of north Georgia yesterday evening, coating roadways. Some of the snow melted, creating slush which has likely turned into black ice as temperatures have fallen into the middle 20s to around 30 degrees. Black ice will be most likely on untreated roadways and bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures in the higher terrain may only approach freezing today. Outside of the higher terrain, temperatures should begin to rise above freezing by late morning.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

City of Cedartown, County delays openings due to winter weather

Snow has caused at least two municipal governments in Polk County to decide to delay their openings on Tuesday morning, per officials. The City of Cedartown will be opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday coming back from the holiday break. They will determine whether a further delay in opening will be needed as conditions develop. […] The post City of Cedartown, County delays openings due to winter weather appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 31 to Friday, January 6

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Friday, January 6, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Floyd County and Rome City: Tuesday Morning Delayed Start due to Weather

Due to overnight low temperatures, Floyd County administration offices will delay opening until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Jurors should call the message line for updated information before reporting. All essential personnel will report as scheduled unless they have made other arrangements with their supervisors. Any employees who will not be able to make it in at 11:00 a.m. due to traveling difficulties or other weather-related issues will need to contact their supervisors to make other arrangements.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues

ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured on South Marietta Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating an accident resulting in serious injury to a pedestrian that occurred on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive on December 29, 2022, at approximately 6:38 p.m.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
ATLANTA, GA

