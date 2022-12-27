Read full article on original website
Secret Samaritan Spreads Holiday Cheer
Helen Johnson was the recent recipient of a $500 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. Johnson has found herself in tough times and has leaned on her friends for help. Her friend Lonnie, in particular, took her in when she didn’t have anywhere else to go and she strives everyday to pay it back and help her in return.
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Annika is the 13-year-old daughter of Shandy and Lee Magnuson of Castle Dale. School Leadership: Cheer Captain, Honor Society President. Hobbies/Interests: Cheer, dance, piano, hanging out with buddies. Future Plans: Complete high school while doing either cheer or drill. After that she wants to be a missionary. Other: Do good...
