fox35orlando.com

3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street. Three people – a 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 20-year-old – were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County deputies searching for burglary suspects

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in burglaries. On Christmas Eve, multiple car burglaries were reported in the area of Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee. Deputies said several credit cards were also stolen, and the suspects used them at a Walmart in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mother, son missing since mid-December, last seen in Dunnellon

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida mother and her adult son have been reported missing since mid-December and authorities are seeking the public's help in locating them. Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and her son, Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. They had been sleeping at their home in the 19700 block of SW 109th Place, in Dunnellon.
DUNNELLON, FL
fox35orlando.com

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night and rescue crews are working to evacuate people, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped on the ride.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Lakeland divers find mother, 2 children dead in submerged car in lake

LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland responding to a report of a submerged car in a lake discovered the bodies of a mother and two children inside early Friday morning. Lakeland police said an officer was dispatched to Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a submerged vehicle along the west side of the lake.
LAKELAND, FL
westorlandonews.com

More Drugs & Another Gun Off Orlando Streets

If it seems like you hear this story a lot, you’re not wrong – but local police have taken more drugs and another gun off the Orlando streets. Before the holidays this month, the Orlando Police Department reported that North Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle near West Colonial Drive and Fairvilla Road.
