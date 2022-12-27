Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street. Three people – a 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 20-year-old – were...
fox35orlando.com
3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
fox35orlando.com
Smiles Nite Club bartender given 'lifesaving award' following Florida bar shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. - A bartender at Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast, Florida who hopped over the bar to intervene after a man allegedly walked in with a gun, pointed it at his girlfriend, and then started shooting inside the bar was recently recognized with a lifesaving award from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
WESH
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded...
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
fox35orlando.com
'I was protecting her': Florida bartender didn't know guy had gun, until he tackled him
A Florida bartender who hopped over a bar to tackle a man moments after he allegedly put a woman into a headlock and pointed a gun at her said he had no idea the suspect was armed. "In the video, everything looks so slow but in the moment every thing’s...
WESH
Osceola County deputies searching for burglary suspects
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in burglaries. On Christmas Eve, multiple car burglaries were reported in the area of Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee. Deputies said several credit cards were also stolen, and the suspects used them at a Walmart in...
WESH
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of choking Uber driver, stealing car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of choking an Uber driver and stealing a car has been arrested. An Uber driver told investigators he was giving Derek Strang, 33, a ride on Wednesday. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, as the car approached a Chili's restaurant located...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee business partners shoot, kill each other over ongoing dispute: Deputies
LAKELAND, Fla. - Two Kissimmee business partners have died after they shot each other over an ongoing dispute Thursday, deputies said. Both 31-year-old Akeido Bennett and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa mutually shot each other at a business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mother, son missing since mid-December, last seen in Dunnellon
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida mother and her adult son have been reported missing since mid-December and authorities are seeking the public's help in locating them. Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and her son, Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. They had been sleeping at their home in the 19700 block of SW 109th Place, in Dunnellon.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night and rescue crews are working to evacuate people, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped on the ride.
Pods clear, 62 people evacuate from The Wheel at ICON Park after loss of power
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update 10:48 p.m. Orange County Fire Rescue said all the pods are now empty and the units have been cleared. Rescue climbers are on duty to assist as needed. 62 people have been evacuated from the Wheel at ICON Park. Rescue climbers are still conducting rescues.
Osceola County deputies investigating two people shot in BVL neighborhood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what led to two people being shot in the county’s Buena Ventura Lakes neighborhood early Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to Seabreeze Circle and Palmview Court area around...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Lakeland divers find mother, 2 children dead in submerged car in lake
LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland responding to a report of a submerged car in a lake discovered the bodies of a mother and two children inside early Friday morning. Lakeland police said an officer was dispatched to Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a submerged vehicle along the west side of the lake.
westorlandonews.com
More Drugs & Another Gun Off Orlando Streets
If it seems like you hear this story a lot, you’re not wrong – but local police have taken more drugs and another gun off the Orlando streets. Before the holidays this month, the Orlando Police Department reported that North Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle near West Colonial Drive and Fairvilla Road.
Comments / 0