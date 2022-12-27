ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ER Doctors Call Private Equity Staffing Practices Illegal, Seek to Ban Them

By Bernard Wolfson
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9mdF_0jvRCB5v00

Nashville-based Envision Healthcare (Photo:John Partipilo)

A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors.

Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice of medicine.But over the years, critics say, companies have successfully sidestepped bans on owning medical practices by buying or establishing local staffing groups that are nominally owned by doctors and restricting the physicians’ authority so they have no
direct control.

These laws and regulations, which started appearing nearly a century ago, were meant to fight the commercialization of medicine, maintain the independence and authority of physicians, and prioritize the doctor-patient relationship over the interests of investors and shareholders.

Those campaigning for stiffer enforcement of the laws say that physician-staffing firms owned by private equity investors are the most egregious offenders. Private equity-backed staffing companies manage a quarter of the nation’s emergency rooms, according to one Raleigh, North Carolina-based doctor who runs a job site for ER physicians. The two largest are Nashville-based Envision Healthcare, owned by investment giant KKR & Co., and Knoxville-based TeamHealth, owned by Blackstone.

Court filings in multiple states, including California, Missouri, Texas, and Tennessee, have called out Envision and TeamHealth for allegedly using doctor groups as straw men to sidestep corporate practice laws. But those filings have typically been in financial cases involving wrongful termination, breach of contract, and overbilling.

The two largest physician-staff firms owned by private equity firms are based in Tennessee: Envision Healthcare in Nashville and TeamHealth, based in Knoxville.

Now, physicians and consumer advocates around the country are anticipating a California lawsuit against Envision, scheduled to start in January 2024 in federal court. The plaintiff in the case, Milwaukee-based American Academy of Emergency Medicine Physician Group, alleges that Envision uses shell business structures to retain de facto ownership of ER staffing groups, and it is asking the court to declare them illegal.

“We’re not asking them to pay money, and we will not accept being paid to drop the case,” said David Millstein, lead attorney for the plaintiff. “We are simply asking the court to ban this practice model.”

‘Possibility to Reverberate Throughout the Country’

The physician group believes a victory would lead to a prohibition of the practice across California — and not just in ERs, but for other staff provided by Envision and TeamHealth, including in anesthesiology and hospital medicine. The California Medical Association supports the lawsuit, saying it “will shape the boundaries of California’s prohibition on the corporate practice of medicine.”

Tennessee Lookout coverage of TeamHealth:

The plaintiff — along with many doctors, nurses, and consumer advocates, as well as some lawmakers — hopes that success in the case will spur regulators and prosecutors in other states to take corporate medicine prohibitions more seriously. “Any decision anywhere in the country that says the corporate ownership of a medical practice is illegal has the possibility to reverberate throughout the country, absolutely — and I hope that it would,” said Julie Mayfield, a state senator in North Carolina.

But the push to reinvigorate laws restricting the corporate practice of medicine has plenty of skeptics, who view it as an effort to return to a golden era in medicine that is long gone or may never have existed to begin with. The genie is out of the bottle, they say, noting that the profit motive has penetrated every corner of health care and that nearly 70% of physicians in the U.S. are now employed by corporations and hospitals.

The corporate practice of medicine doctrine has “a very interesting and not a very flattering history,” said Barak Richman, a law professor at Duke University. “The medical profession was trying to assert its professional dominance that accrued a lot of benefits to itself in ways that were not terribly beneficial to patients or to the market.”

The California case involves Placentia-Linda Hospital in northern Orange County, where the plaintiff physician group lost its ER management contract to Envision. The complaint alleges that Envision uses the same business model at numerous hospitals around the state.

“Envision exercises profound and pervasive direct and indirect control and/or influence over the medical practice, making decisions which bear directly and indirectly on the practice of medicine, rendering physicians as mere employees, and diminishing physician independence and freedom from commercial interests,” according to the complaint.

Envision said the company is compliant with state laws and that its operating structure is common in the health care industry “Legal challenges to that structure have proved meritless,” Envision wrote in an email. It added that “care decisions have and always will be between clinicians and patients.”

TeamHealth, an indirect target in the case, said its “world-class operating team” provides management services that “allow clinicians to focus on the practice of medicine and patient care through a structure commonly utilized by hospitals, health systems, and other providers across the country.”

Nashville-based Envision Healthcare is one of the two largest physician staffing firms owned by private equity firms. The other, TeamHealth, is based in Knoxville. (Photo: John Partipilo)

State Rules Vary Widely

State laws and regulations governing the corporate practice of medicine vary widely on multiple factors, including whether there are exceptions for nonprofit organizations, how much of doctors’ revenue outside management firms can keep, who can own the equipment, and how violations are punished. New York, Texas, and California are considered to have among the toughest restrictions, while Florida and 16 other states have none.

Kirk Ogrosky, a partner at the law firm Goodwin Procter, said this kind of management structure predates the arrival of private equity in the industry. “I would be surprised if a company that is interested in investing in this space screwed up the formation documents; it would shock me,” Ogrosky said.

Private equity-backed firms have been attracted to emergency rooms in recent years because ERs are profitable and because they have been able to charge inflated amounts for out-of- network care — at least until a federal law cracked down on surprise billing. Envision and TeamHealth prioritize profits, critics say, by maximizing revenue, cutting costs, and consolidating smaller practices into ever-larger groups — to the point of regional dominance.

Envision and TeamHealth are privately owned, which makes it difficult to find reliable data on their finances and the extent of their market penetration.

Dr. Leon Adelman, co-founder and CEO of Ivy Clinicians, a Raleigh-based startup job site for emergency physicians, has spent 18 months piecing together data and found that private equity-backed staffing firms run 25% of the nation’s emergency rooms. TeamHealth and Envision have the two largest shares, with 8.6% and 8.3%, respectively, Adelman said.

Other estimates put private equity’s penetration of ERs at closer to 40%.

Doctors Push for Investigations

So far, efforts by emergency physicians and others to challenge private equity staffing firms over their alleged violations have yielded frustrating results.

An advocacy group called Take Medicine Back, formed last year by a handful of ER physicians, sent a letter in July to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, asking him to investigate violations of the ban on the corporate practice of medicine. And because Stein holds a senior position at the National Association of Attorneys General, the letter also asked him to take the lead in persuading his fellow AGs to “launch a multi-state investigation into the widespread lack of enforcement” of corporate practice of medicine laws.

The group’s leader, Dr. Mitchell Li, said he was initially disappointed by the response he received from Stein’s office, which promised to review his request, saying it raised complex legal issues about the corporate practice of medicine in the state. But Li is now more hopeful, since he has secured a January appointment with officials in Stein’s office.

Dr. Robert McNamara, a co-founder of Li’s group and chair of emergency medicine at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, drafted complaints to the Texas Medical Board, along with Houston physician Dr. David Hoyer, asking the board to intervene against two doctors accused of fronting for professional entities controlled by Envision and TeamHealth. In both cases, the board declined to intervene.

McNamara, who serves as the chief medical officer of the physicians’ group in the California Envision case, also filed a complaint with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, alleging that a group called Emergency Care Services of Pennsylvania PC, which was trying to contract with ER physicians of the Crozer Keystone Health System, was wholly owned by TeamHealth and serving as a shell to avoid scrutiny.

A senior official in Shapiro’s office responded, saying the complaint had been referred to two state agencies, but McNamara said he has heard nothing back in more than three years.

Differing Views on Private Equity’s Role

Proponents of private equity ownership say it has brought a lot of good to health care. Jamal Hagler, vice president of research at the American Investment Council, said private equity brings expertise to hospital systems, “whether it’s to hire new staff, grow and open up to new markets, integrate new technologies, or develop new technologies.” https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8Hd4_0jvRCB5v00

But many physicians who have worked for private equity companies say their mission is not compatible with the best practice of medicine. They cite an emphasis on speed and high patient volume over safety, a preference for lesser-trained, cheaper medical providers, and treatment protocols unsuitable for certain patients.

Dr. Sean Jones, an emergency physician in Asheville, North Carolina, said his first full-time job was at a Florida hospital, where EmCare, a subsidiary of Envision, ran the emergency room. Jones said EmCare, in collaboration with the hospital’s owner, pushed doctors to meet performance goals related to wait times and treatments, which were not always good for patients.

For example, if a patient came in with abnormally high heart and respiratory rates — signs of sepsis — doctors were expected to give them large amounts of fluids and antibiotics within an
hour, Jones said. But those symptoms could also be caused by a panic attack or heart failure.

“You don’t want to give a patient with heart failure 2 or 3 liters of fluid, and I would get emails saying, ‘You didn’t do this,’” he said. “Well, no I didn’t, because the reason they couldn’t breathe was they had too much fluid in their lungs.”

Envision said the company’s 25,000 clinicians, “like all clinicians, exercise their independent judgment to provide quality, compassionate, clinically appropriate care.”

Jones felt otherwise. “We don’t need some MBAs telling us what to do,” he said.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues.
Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF(Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

The post ER Doctors Call Private Equity Staffing Practices Illegal, Seek to Ban Them appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government

The walls of the Old Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are adorned with plaques honoring America’s Revolutionary War generals, with George Washington’s featured most prominently. One plaque hangs apart from the rest and differs by only having the words, “Major General. Born 1740.” The nameless plaque denotes the wartime service […] The post Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Scathing audit of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services finds kids are placed in danger

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is to protect vulnerable kids, but a new report paints a detailed and disturbing portrait of a state agency that has repeatedly placed children in harm’s way.  The 164-page audit released Tuesday by the state Comptroller chronicles multiple failures by DCS to keep kids safe once […] The post Scathing audit of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services finds kids are placed in danger appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care

Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations. At four of the 34 agencies, the violations were serious enough that the agency and its registered nurses were prohibited from providing any basic-skills training to home-health aides and barred from evaluating […] The post Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New York Post

Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise

Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Critics fear voucher expansion could hit multiple counties

Two key House members confirmed they will bring legislation in 2023 to spread the state’s Education Savings Account program to Hamilton County, a move that could launch expansion into two other counties as well. House Education Administration Committee Chairman Mark White told the Tennessee Lookout this week he plans to sponsor the House version of […] The post Critics fear voucher expansion could hit multiple counties appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
allnurses.com

CNE expects Code nurses to leave patients under direct care

Wondering if anyone else has run into this and what you have done. I work in ICU and am frequently assigned as a Charge Nurse. In addition to unit resource, Charge nurses are a member of the RRT/Code team. But they are also responsible to break other nurses when there is not a break nurse. Previously, when there has not break nurse, we have called the house supervisor and let them know that we will have a patient assignment and will not be able to attend the Code or RRT until the other nurse has returned.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Chattanooga senator wants private school vouchers expanded to Hamilton County

State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, assured that the state’s education savings account program cleared legal hurdles, has filed legislation to expand private school vouchers to the Hamilton County school district. Senate Bill 12 would enable the state program to include qualifying students in districts with at least five schools in the bottom 10% of the state […] The post Chattanooga senator wants private school vouchers expanded to Hamilton County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Former Tennessee vaccine chief Fiscus seeks to have name cleared in court

Tennessee’s former vaccination chief is asking a federal judge to order a public “name clearing” hearing — open to members of the media and with her former bosses at the Department of Health required to attend, newly filed federal court records in an ongoing lawsuit show.  Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired from her job as […] The post Former Tennessee vaccine chief Fiscus seeks to have name cleared in court appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week.  The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year for […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republicans appeared to have at least three of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices on their side Wednesday in a case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, and leave decisions about federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and beyond the reach of state courts.  The Supreme Court […] The post Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Senate majority leader sponsors bill to close public records in non-criminal death investigations

Legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson would close public records in death investigations such as those surrounding the suicide of country music legend Naomi Judd, a move drawing opposition from open records advocates. Johnson, a Franklin Republican, filed Senate Bill 9 in advance of the 113th General Assembly, a measure that would conceal […] The post Senate majority leader sponsors bill to close public records in non-criminal death investigations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Ogles draws warnings from Federal Election Commission

The Federal Election Commission is threatening U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles with an audit or other enforcement if he fails to fix discrepancies in his campaign finance report. The agency sent Ogles’ treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, letters Dec. 6 listing a litany of problems within the campaign’s report. Those include incorrect totals and information that deflates his […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Ogles draws warnings from Federal Election Commission appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.   The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids

A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy