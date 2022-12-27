Challenger, Gray & Christmas offering free job advice hotline Wednesday
You can get free career advice starting Tuesday. Professional job search coaches from Challenger, Gray & Christmas will answer a hotline. You can get help in English or Spanish from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.. They will offer advice on a variety of topics. That includes switching industries, explaining a career gap and finding a job after the age of 55. The English hotline phone number is: 312-422-5010 The Spanish hotline phone number is: 312-422-5020 Expert coaches will be able to answer questions on: -The hidden job market -Switching industries -Explaining a career gap -Resume writing -Interviewing -Transferring skills -Turning a temporary position into a permanent one -Military to civilian job searches -The job search for new college grads -Reskilling -Retirement -The job search for those over age 55 -Career advancement -Finding a job after incarceration
