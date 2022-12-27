ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

KSLTV

The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot

ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
ROY, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper

GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSLTV

Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cache County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing teen

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Providence. Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at 12:39 p.m. Monday leaving his residence. He does not have a vehicle, and gets everywhere by walking.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
etvnews.com

USUE Women’s Basketball Mid-Season Review

An 11-5 overall record, 3-1 in conference play, has the Utah State Eastern women’s basketball team in a tie for second place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings. The Eagles sit just a half game behind conference-leading Southern Idaho. Now, 16 games into the season, USU Eastern has won five of its last six games.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man found injured after police respond to shots fired in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clinton police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Sunday morning, and found an injured man who was transported to the hospital. The incident was reported at 12:18 a.m., and officers from Clinton PD and assisting agencies responded to...
CLINTON, UT

