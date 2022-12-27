Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Utah boy in ICU after contracting flu, strep, pneumonia simultaneously
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah boy who contracted influenza, pneumonia, and strep -- all at once -- was admitted into the ICU just before Christmas, where he and his family have been since. Syracuse mother Brittani McCleery said these past two weeks have been a nightmare. "The...
Man steals from Ogden Walmart by hiding items in dog food bag
A 40-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal items from Walmart by concealing them in a dog food bag in Ogden.
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Three crashes in Logan Canyon due to icy conditions and speed
Utah Highway Patrol officers respond to three separate crashes in Logan Canyon with all three vehicles ending up in the Logan River
Utah AMBER Alert victim located in Nebraska, suspect in custody
A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled after a 13-year-old teenager from Layton who police believe was abducted by a 26-year-old non-relative was found in Nebraska.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
KSLTV
Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
Mule Deer Attack Leaves Wyoming Couple With Multiple Puncture Wounds & A Fractured Vertebra
When in doubt, scream it out. I’m assuming that’s the mantra of a woman in Evanston, Wyoming who went to get in her car and awoke a sleeping mule deer buck who had curled up next to the house. Naturally, both the woman and deer freeze when they...
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Cache County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing teen
PROVIDENCE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Providence. Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at 12:39 p.m. Monday leaving his residence. He does not have a vehicle, and gets everywhere by walking.
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
kjzz.com
Lanes shut down due to several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington forced lanes closed Wednesday afternoon. Three separate crashes were reported in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on US 89 around milepost 397, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol. Roden said six to...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old man died overnight Tuesday after he was shot at a West Valley City apartment complex. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located near 4000 South...
etvnews.com
USUE Women’s Basketball Mid-Season Review
An 11-5 overall record, 3-1 in conference play, has the Utah State Eastern women’s basketball team in a tie for second place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings. The Eagles sit just a half game behind conference-leading Southern Idaho. Now, 16 games into the season, USU Eastern has won five of its last six games.
Clinton police investigate overnight shooting
Clinton Police are investigating after an altercation escalated to a shooting just after midnight on Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Man found injured after police respond to shots fired in Clinton
CLINTON, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clinton police responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Sunday morning, and found an injured man who was transported to the hospital. The incident was reported at 12:18 a.m., and officers from Clinton PD and assisting agencies responded to...
