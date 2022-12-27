Read full article on original website
Louisiana cities continue to see record-low unemployment rates
Nearly all of Louisiana's major population centers set a new record-low unemployment rates in November, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released new data Thursday on not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for the 389 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., showing that 235 saw declines in unemployment rate. Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas saw their unemployment rates fall from October, while one — Alexandria — remained the same.
Two Louisiana coaches inducted into boxing hall of fame
Two Bourg coaches were inducted into an amateur boxing association's hall of fame this month with one still going strong at 76. Elzie Verdin, 76, and Justin Verdin, 40, were inducted into the USA Boxing's Southern Association's Hall of Fame covering Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Alabama. They received the...
2022 LSWA Class 3A All-State football team
A pair of record-setting, college-bound seniors lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's 2022 Class 3A all-state team. Union Parish running back Trey Holly, an LSU signee, and University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, a Notre Dame signee, are the 2022 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. Also, sixth-year Iowa...
Coppin State at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions
The Coppin State Eagles (5-11) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4) meet Friday at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Coppin State vs. Rutgers odds and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
