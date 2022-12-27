Read full article on original website
Related
Wasatch County resort gets $48 million loan
A large development in Wasatch County near Deer Valley just got millions to expand its hotel and commercial space and add an arena. The developer for Black Rock Mountain Resort announced it closed a deal for $48 million in funding for a venue designed for vacations, recreation and entertainment. It’s located just north of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Hideout along U.S. Highway 248.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
etvnews.com
Secret Samaritan Spreads Holiday Cheer
Helen Johnson was the recent recipient of a $500 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Secret Samaritan Charity Program. Johnson has found herself in tough times and has leaned on her friends for help. Her friend Lonnie, in particular, took her in when she didn’t have anywhere else to go and she strives everyday to pay it back and help her in return.
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A crash on U.S. 40 left one dead near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden, the collision was head-on. A press release from the Department of Safety said a Toyota Camry crossed from the westbound lanes to the...
hebervalleyradio.com
Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning
WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
Missing Sevier County woman found
Officials in Sevier County are searching for a missing woman last seen Tuesday night. Kennedie Mykell Neathery, 26, has been missing since leaving her sister's home.
kjzz.com
Road closed after car slides down embankment, into stream near Sundance
SUNDANCE, Utah — Minor injuries were reported after a car reportedly slid off the roadway and into a stream in Utah County. Officials said a Volkswagen Atlas was headed down State Route 92 from Sundance on Friday when the driver lost control and fell 10 feet down an embankment.
KSLTV
Moroni couple charged with abusing, killing 2-year-old daughter
MORONI, Utah — A Moroni couple were charged Friday with killing their 2-year-old daughter according to a report at ksl.com. Juan Castillo, 51, and Anyi Nicol Canales Cruz, 22, are charged in 6th District Court with child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony, and child abuse, a third-degree felony. Castillo also faces an additional charge of drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Annika is the 13-year-old daughter of Shandy and Lee Magnuson of Castle Dale. School Leadership: Cheer Captain, Honor Society President. Hobbies/Interests: Cheer, dance, piano, hanging out with buddies. Future Plans: Complete high school while doing either cheer or drill. After that she wants to be a missionary. Other: Do good...
kjzz.com
Utah County Sheriff's Office searching for man who cut off his ankle monitor
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they said cut off his ankle monitor. Joshua Leo Marlow was previously booked into jail on drug-related charges when a judge released him with the GPS ankle monitor. The sheriff's office said the intention...
etvnews.com
Lady Spartans Host Alumni Games
The Lady Spartans hosted an alumni tournament on Tuesday. Team members from champion teams at Emery High in 2007, 2011 and 2019 added a few players to the roster, competing against each other and eventually the current Lady Spartans. The first game was the 2007 team, coached by Steven Gordon,...
Comments / 0