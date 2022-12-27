Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Moving Alameda-Linked Funds: ‘None of These Are Me’
After a series of mysterious transfers and token swaps this week from wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading firm that collapsed in November alongside sister company FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to deny his role in the transactions. “None of these are me,” Bankman-Fried tweeted today, linking...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge
The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead. The price of Dogecoin has dropped 13% over the last week, and has fallen 6% to just under $0.07 in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinGecko data.
decrypt.co
China to Roll Out State-Backed Exchange for Digital Collectibles
The state-backed marketplace will serve as a secondary trading platform for what China refers to as digital collectibles. The "China Digital Asset Trading Platform," the country's first digital collectibles marketplace, is set to be unveiled on January 1, 2023, with an official ceremony celebrating the launch of the marketplace to be held in Beijing, according to a China Daily report earlier this week.
decrypt.co
The Year in Crypto, 2022 Part 2: Ethereum Merges, Feds Sanction Tornado Cash, FTX Collapses
It's a weird world when a developer is arrested for writing code, while an alleged fraudster who allegedly commingled $8 billion in user funds enjoys the holidays with his family. But that's where the crypto industry stands at the close of 2022. The second half of 2022 was a rocky...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys the Dip, Scoops Up $5.5M in Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest has once again moved to purchase cheap Coinbase stock, adding $5.5 million worth of COIN shares to its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). There’s no stopping Ark Invest, the investment house led by Wall Street veteran Cathie Wood, from pursuing its long-time dip-buying strategy as the firm snapped up another 158,116 shares of Coinbase shares (COIN) on Thursday.
decrypt.co
What Is Counterparty? Historical NFTs Built on Bitcoin
Tokenized artwork and collectibles actually predate the Ethereum NFT boom. Here's a look at the Bitcoin-based Counterparty protocol. Long before collections like CryptoPunks and CryptoKitties and the OpenSea marketplace helped popularize non-fungible tokens on Ethereum—even before the term "NFT" ever existed—an ecosystem for verifiably unique digital assets was already thriving on Bitcoin, circa 2014.
decrypt.co
Solana-Based Tokens Tumble as ‘Ethereum Killer’ Continues Slide
The price of Solana's native cryptocurrency fell another 6% on Thursday, pulling other tokens in the ecosystem down with it. Solana (SOL), the token powering the eponymous blockchain network, is down another 6% on Thursday morning, currently trading at $9.45, per CoinGecko. Once highly praised by the disgraced founder of...
decrypt.co
Pega Pool Aims to Make Bitcoin Mining Eco-Friendly With Carbon Offsets
With Bitcoin mining’s fossil fuel use on the rise, the Bitcoin mining pool is on a mission to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. A new Bitcoin mining pool set to launch in 2023 is aiming to provide an eco-friendly alternative to the industry’s notoriously high carbon footprint, using carbon offsets to reduce its environmental impact and reward miners who use renewable energy.
decrypt.co
Bahamas Securities Commission Confirms It Has $3.5B in FTX Assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has confirmed it still holds $3.5 billion worth of FTX’s assets, which it took possession of in early November, soon after the failed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy. The commission said assets will remain stored in its digital wallets until the Bahamas Supreme...
decrypt.co
Turkey Pushes Ahead With Digital Lira
Turkey’s central bank announced today that it had completed the first set of tests for its long-planned digital currency. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said that it plans to continue running tests for its digital lira next year. “The CBRT will continue to run the...
Comments / 0