ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Milwaukee’s Backyards – River Park

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (For adults) River Park was among the first parks commissioned by Milwaukee’s Park Commission in 1890. It’s changed a little since it was established and designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and it’s a great place to look for the stars from the Backyard Naturalist Series. We’ll meet at the Urban Ecology Center and take a short stroll through the park as we look for the patterns left on the landscape by both human and ecological processes. This is free for subscribers to the Backyard Naturalist series.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District approved

MILWAUKEE – With strong support from local leaders and residents, the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District No. 12 was approved by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Common Council to advance the growth of this vibrant community. Neighborhood Improvement Districts (NID) are critical partners in developing stronger areas throughout...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post From Community: Free community event New Year’s Day

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Milwaukeeans are invited to a free event on New Year’s Day at the Riverside Theater to kick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

UPDATE: Citing safety concerns, Milwaukee will not release a list of warming rooms this winter

The Milwaukee Continuum of Care will not release its annual list of warming rooms because of safety concerns. The consortium, which has updated Milwaukeeans annually on where they can stay when weather drops to dangerously low levels, includes organizations responsible for planning, organizing and evaluating services for homeless individuals and families. It ensures compliance with regulations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Inside the NNS Newsroom: I’ve been at NNS since its beginning. Here’s why I stay.

I found myself in the downstairs hall of the Lao Buddhist Temple, 1925 W. National Ave., in Clarke Square recently celebrating the wedding of an old friend. In its time, the cream-bricked, three-story place of worship, fronted by statues of two white lions, has served as the setting for many celebrations and community activities, including a dance class in the very same downstairs hall in 2010.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

You need an ID to get access to some food pantries, shelters and other essential services. Here are three options.

With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy access to public resources is necessary. But that also makes something else necessary –easy access to photo identification. Resources such as shelter, housing, food...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open

As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St., said its warming room is the only one that’s open. A warming center is a short-term emergency shelter that opens when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperature become dangerously inclement. Wednesday night’s temperature officially dropped to 20 degrees, which means most warm rooms would usually be open for the night. 
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy