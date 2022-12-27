Read full article on original website
SDC’s new research arm focuses on poverty and racism
After realizing that the work it has been doing is not the work it was created for, the Social Development Commission, or SDC, started working to restructure itself. The first step in the organization’s restructuring is taking a new approach to its research arm with the Institute on Poverty & Systemic Racism.
5 things to know and do the weekend of Dec. 30
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Hip-Hop Chess Club: Friday, Dec. 30. Your Move...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Milwaukee’s Backyards – River Park
1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (For adults) River Park was among the first parks commissioned by Milwaukee’s Park Commission in 1890. It’s changed a little since it was established and designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and it’s a great place to look for the stars from the Backyard Naturalist Series. We’ll meet at the Urban Ecology Center and take a short stroll through the park as we look for the patterns left on the landscape by both human and ecological processes. This is free for subscribers to the Backyard Naturalist series.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District approved
MILWAUKEE – With strong support from local leaders and residents, the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District No. 12 was approved by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Common Council to advance the growth of this vibrant community. Neighborhood Improvement Districts (NID) are critical partners in developing stronger areas throughout...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Free community event New Year’s Day
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Milwaukeeans are invited to a free event on New Year’s Day at the Riverside Theater to kick...
Closure of the only labor and delivery unit on the South Side raises questions of timing and impact
The closure of Ascension St. Francis Hospital Birthing Center – the only labor and delivery unit on the South Side of the city – has garnered opposition, but not just because it is closing. The timing and an alleged assurance earlier that the unit would not close have...
UPDATE: Citing safety concerns, Milwaukee will not release a list of warming rooms this winter
The Milwaukee Continuum of Care will not release its annual list of warming rooms because of safety concerns. The consortium, which has updated Milwaukeeans annually on where they can stay when weather drops to dangerously low levels, includes organizations responsible for planning, organizing and evaluating services for homeless individuals and families. It ensures compliance with regulations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
NNS Spotlight: Retired MPS teacher Thomas Wild stays connected with his Riverside University High School students
Forty years ago, spending his days in a classroom was the last thing Thomas Wild wanted to do. In fact, he hated high school. But a trip to Austria and a bunch of high-spirited students convinced Wild to spend the last 30 years of his life doing exactly what he thought he never wanted to do.
Why are so few young children in Milwaukee County getting the updated COVID boosters?
The number of young children in Milwaukee County who have received the updated COVID-19 vaccines remains very low in general, and slightly lower than the rest of the state, despite the county being at a “medium” level of hazard posed by COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and...
Inside the NNS Newsroom: I’ve been at NNS since its beginning. Here’s why I stay.
I found myself in the downstairs hall of the Lao Buddhist Temple, 1925 W. National Ave., in Clarke Square recently celebrating the wedding of an old friend. In its time, the cream-bricked, three-story place of worship, fronted by statues of two white lions, has served as the setting for many celebrations and community activities, including a dance class in the very same downstairs hall in 2010.
You need an ID to get access to some food pantries, shelters and other essential services. Here are three options.
With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy access to public resources is necessary. But that also makes something else necessary –easy access to photo identification. Resources such as shelter, housing, food...
Here’s why Milwaukee’s Black homeownership rates are low (plus resources you can use)
Regina Williams purchased her first home in 2020 and said the road to buying was a long and rough one, but sleeping in her own home was worth it. Williams, 45, knew how important homeownership was because she’d grown up in homes owned by her grandparents. She’d planned to...
NNS Spotlight: How this 19-year-old dance coach is making a difference, one move at a time
A Milwaukee dance coach is using his passion to lead a youth dance team, all part of his plan to give back to the community. Christopher “Ineque” Cooper, 19, formed the Ineque Dance Team in June, with the hope of building up his dancers in their own journey.
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5 to Dec. 9
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Registration opens for MPS Drive: Tuesday, Dec. 6.
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St., said its warming room is the only one that’s open. A warming center is a short-term emergency shelter that opens when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperature become dangerously inclement. Wednesday night’s temperature officially dropped to 20 degrees, which means most warm rooms would usually be open for the night.
Traffic-calming poles part of Milwaukee’s efforts to combat reckless driving
If you live, work or simply drive in the city of Milwaukee, maybe you’ve seen them: 2- to 3-foot-high traffic posts that also serve as curb extensions. They are placed strategically along the corners of several major intersections. The traffic-calming poles are part of the city’s rapid implementation initiative,...
