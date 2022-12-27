1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (For adults) River Park was among the first parks commissioned by Milwaukee’s Park Commission in 1890. It’s changed a little since it was established and designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and it’s a great place to look for the stars from the Backyard Naturalist Series. We’ll meet at the Urban Ecology Center and take a short stroll through the park as we look for the patterns left on the landscape by both human and ecological processes. This is free for subscribers to the Backyard Naturalist series.

