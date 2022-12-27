One injured in fire near West Campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to a hospital after a Monday night fire in the West Campus area.

It happened on San Gabriel Street off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Austin Fire Department tweeted that it was on the scene at 11 p.m.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS .

The cause of the fire was clothing too close to a space heater, AFD said on Twitter.

