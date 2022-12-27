ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One injured in fire near West Campus

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipXBM_0jvRA2J300

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to a hospital after a Monday night fire in the West Campus area.

It happened on San Gabriel Street off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Austin Fire Department tweeted that it was on the scene at 11 p.m.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS .

The cause of the fire was clothing too close to a space heater, AFD said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

APD, bouncers and TABC talk NYE safety preps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department will patrol with typical weekend staffing numbers for New Year’s Eve, but many officers will have newly graduated cadets with them. “They’re out trying to learn new things, and we’ll probably be making more contacts than normal while they’re in their...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy