South End resident Sadie Boyd displays some of the items she's selected from store shelves. Albany’s South End neighborhood now has its own grocery store. When the Rite Aid store at 310 South Pearl Street permanently closed in 2018 it effectively rendered the South End a “food desert,” with bread, milk, eggs and other grocery staples removed from local access. The following year the McDonald’s restaurant several doors down, a neighborhood fixture for 27 years, shuttered as well. By spring of 2021, plans were in the works to bring a full-service grocery store to the old McDonald’s site. There were hopes the new market would stimulate the neighborhood economy.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO