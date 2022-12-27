ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slingerlands, NY

Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant

The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
TROY, NY
New grocery store opens in Albany's South End in bid to serve food desert

South End resident Sadie Boyd displays some of the items she's selected from store shelves. Albany’s South End neighborhood now has its own grocery store. When the Rite Aid store at 310 South Pearl Street permanently closed in 2018 it effectively rendered the South End a “food desert,” with bread, milk, eggs and other grocery staples removed from local access. The following year the McDonald’s restaurant several doors down, a neighborhood fixture for 27 years, shuttered as well. By spring of 2021, plans were in the works to bring a full-service grocery store to the old McDonald’s site. There were hopes the new market would stimulate the neighborhood economy.
ALBANY, NY
South End Grocery opens to reverse "food desert"

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — Albany’s first not-for-profit-run grocery store is now open. The much-anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents on the city’s south end for decades. With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, customers can find an array of locally sourced fresh […]
ALBANY, NY
Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany

If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
ALBANY, NY
The Magical Ice Castles are Starting to Take Form on Lake George!

Adirondack Wonderland ! The Lake George Ice Castles are Forming Now!. They're still a few weeks from completion, and the lake isn't even frozen yet, but the magic is starting to happen in the Adirondacks. Check out the progress of the Lake George Ice Castles in a photo gallery from our friends at the Adirondack Aerial and Ground Imagery Showcase Page.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hear Our Interview With Coach Driggs From Albany Academy

Enjoy our interview with Albany Academy boy's head coach Jimmy Driggs from Friday December 23rd!. How Do Capital Region High Schools Rank in the State of New York?. U.S. News has released their rankings of high schools in the United States, and when broken down by state, here is where Capital Region high schools rank.
ALBANY, NY
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Schenectady, NY
