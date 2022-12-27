Read full article on original website
Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant
The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
Eddie Bauer closing in Saratoga Springs
It has been confirmed that Eddie Bauer in downtown Saratoga Springs will be closing in January 2023. The last day the store will be open is January 28.
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
wamc.org
New grocery store opens in Albany’s South End in bid to serve food desert
South End resident Sadie Boyd displays some of the items she's selected from store shelves. Albany’s South End neighborhood now has its own grocery store. When the Rite Aid store at 310 South Pearl Street permanently closed in 2018 it effectively rendered the South End a “food desert,” with bread, milk, eggs and other grocery staples removed from local access. The following year the McDonald’s restaurant several doors down, a neighborhood fixture for 27 years, shuttered as well. By spring of 2021, plans were in the works to bring a full-service grocery store to the old McDonald’s site. There were hopes the new market would stimulate the neighborhood economy.
South End Grocery opens to reverse “food desert”
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) — Albany’s first not-for-profit-run grocery store is now open. The much-anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents on the city’s south end for decades. With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, customers can find an array of locally sourced fresh […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Capital Region
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Albany using data from Zillow.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany
If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dew You Know? Classic 1980s Soda Commercial was Filmed on Lake George!
How many classic 1980s TV commercials do you remember?. We all remember Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" How about Pepsi's "The Choice of a New Generation," or Miller Lite's "Tastes Great!...Less Filling!" Decades have passed - and there are far too many to recall - but if you remember anything about...
The Magical Ice Castles are Starting to Take Form on Lake George!
Adirondack Wonderland ! The Lake George Ice Castles are Forming Now!. They're still a few weeks from completion, and the lake isn't even frozen yet, but the magic is starting to happen in the Adirondacks. Check out the progress of the Lake George Ice Castles in a photo gallery from our friends at the Adirondack Aerial and Ground Imagery Showcase Page.
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
Crash involving six cars closes lane next to Crossgates ramp
A crash involving six cars is holding up traffic and closing one right lane on Adirondack Northway, just past Exit 1S next to the Crossgates ramp.
Hear Our Interview With Coach Driggs From Albany Academy
Enjoy our interview with Albany Academy boy's head coach Jimmy Driggs from Friday December 23rd!. How Do Capital Region High Schools Rank in the State of New York?. U.S. News has released their rankings of high schools in the United States, and when broken down by state, here is where Capital Region high schools rank.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Shop owner accused of grand larceny in Coeymans
A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged grand larceny in Coeymans. Milford Perkins, 42, faces several charges.
