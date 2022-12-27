Read full article on original website
MnDOT reminds public not to push snow onto roads
The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit plowing, blowing, shoveling, or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roadside. Pushing snow on public roadways becomes an increasing issue with each snowstorm during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
Prevent Lung Cancer by Testing your Home for Radon
In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis to homeowners beginning January 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.” Short-term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front Street in St. Peter, Minnesota. If you are interested, Brown-Nicollet staff suggests that you please call the office at 507-934-7089 before coming in to be sure that kits are still available.
Mega Millions $640 Million Jackpot Generating Excitement in Minnesota
The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since late October and it is now estimated at 640-million dollars for Friday’s drawing. The Minnesota Lottery’s Marie Hinton says it’s not generating as much buzz as the two-billion-dollar Powerball in November, but ticket sales are on the rise:
Properly dispose of holiday greens
If you’re getting ready to take down your live Christmas tree, remember that putting it into backyard woods or a compost pile, or dumping it roadside, could spread a number of possible invasive pests into Minnesota’s environment. The state Ag Department’s Angie Ambourn says even leaving the tree outside just for the rest of the winter is problematic:
