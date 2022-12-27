ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Walz signs order aimed at reducing propane delivery backlog

Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials say there’s a backlog of more than 200-thousand homes that use propane as their primary heating source.
Prevent Lung Cancer by Testing your Home for Radon

In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis to homeowners beginning January 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.” Short-term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front Street in St. Peter, Minnesota. If you are interested, Brown-Nicollet staff suggests that you please call the office at 507-934-7089 before coming in to be sure that kits are still available.
SAINT PETER, MN
Properly dispose of holiday greens

If you’re getting ready to take down your live Christmas tree, remember that putting it into backyard woods or a compost pile, or dumping it roadside, could spread a number of possible invasive pests into Minnesota’s environment. The state Ag Department’s Angie Ambourn says even leaving the tree outside just for the rest of the winter is problematic:
MINNESOTA STATE

