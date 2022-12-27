In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis to homeowners beginning January 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.” Short-term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front Street in St. Peter, Minnesota. If you are interested, Brown-Nicollet staff suggests that you please call the office at 507-934-7089 before coming in to be sure that kits are still available.

