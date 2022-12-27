Read full article on original website
Inside a Community of Single Ladies Who Celebrate Their Singleness
Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, a writer and former journalist based in the city of Kolkata, India, understood the world of the single woman in India soon after losing her father to suicide. The discrimination faced by her recently widowed mother within the community was all-pervasive; she was denied the right to...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Poop Analysis Shows Endangered Bears Are Surviving Exclusively on Garbage
A critically endangered brown bear species found exclusively in the Himalayas is now surviving on garbage such as plastic and a South Asian rice dish unfit for their digestion, a new study has found. The Himalayan brown bear is listed as “critically endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of...
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
The World Keeps Getting the Hong Kong Flag and Anthem Wrong
Ukraine wanted to thank the foreign fighters who helped defend the country against Russia’s invasion, but accidentally touched on Hong Kong and China’s sore spot instead. Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video on Sunday to express its gratitude to some 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries who joined its international legion. “You are all heroes and we will win this fight together,” said the video, which was posted on Twitter and deleted within hours.
India Sends More Troops to Disputed Chinese Border After Recent Clash
India has scaled up security along a disputed border with China to push back against what an India defense official called an encroachment of its territory, following a brawl between the two countries’ troops earlier this month. The first major flare-up in a year, the Dec. 9 clash fueled...
TikTok Scammer Stripped of Prestigious Literary Prize
The Financial Times has withdrawn a prestigious literary prize after VICE World News revealed that the winning author was a serial scammer who had left a trail of lies and broken friendships in her wake. The 2020 Bodley Head/FT Literature Prize was awarded to a woman going under the name...
Check Out These Stunning, Award-Winning Images of the Northern Lights
Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the fifth edition of their annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year competition. The collection features the 25 best aurora images of 2022 captured in countries including the U.S., Canada, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Russia, Greenland, and New Zealand. The selection is...
After Decades, ‘Asia’s El Chapo’ Has Finally Been Charged by Police
Asia’s former most-wanted man cuts an improbable figure. In contrast to the cold eyes and iconic facial hair of Pablo Escobar and El Chapo, to whom he’s been compared, 59-year-old Tse Chi Lop sports a clean face framed under a boyishly parted fringe. Yet he’s allegedly the “multinational CEO” of a $70 billion-a-year international drug syndicate known as “The Company,” or “Sam Gor”.
A Royal ‘Crisis’ Is Brewing in Thailand After the Collapse of Princess
The princess widely considered to be the successor to Thailand’s throne is on life support after she fell unconscious from a sudden heart condition last week, the Thai palace said Monday in the first acknowledgment of the graveness of her ailment. Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s heart contractions were weak, and her...
Celebration and Fear as Fiji Elects Its First New Leader in 15 Years
Almost 16 years after he launched a military coup d'état and installed himself as prime minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama’s reign has finally come to an end. His successor is set to be Sitiveni Rabuka, leader of the centre-right People's Alliance, who after six days of post-election drama—including allegations of voter fraud, police interrogations, and threats of army intervention—managed to form a three-party coalition with the Social Democrat Liberal Party (SODELPA) and the National Federation Party on Tuesday. This coalition will hold 29 seats in parliament, while Bainimarama’s FijiFirst party will hold 26.
The Year Silicon Valley Bosses Reclaimed the Power
Compared to what came before, 2022 hit like an earthquake to the thousands of people who made their names and fortunes working in Silicon Valley—a shocking wake-up call that the party is ending, if not over, and that the industry’s bosses are in the process of overhauling the social contract in a way that best befits themselves.
One of the World’s Poorest Countries Put Its Faith in Crypto – Why?
Long before she became the head of Italy’s most far-right government since World War II, Giorgia Meloni railed against what she called France’s “colonial currency.”. In a 2019 clip from Italian TV that went mega viral last month, Meloni accused France of using the CFA franc to exploit the resources of 14 African countries, and exert financial dominance over them. A lot of what she claimed in the video is not true, but the CFA franc is controversial.
Meghan Markle Fake Pregnancy Conspiracies Are Flooding Twitter and YouTube
UPDATE: After this story was published on Tuesday, Dec 20, YouTube responded and confirmed that it had taken down Quinlan’s new account due to VICE News’s reporting. “We terminated the channel ‘Yankee Wally’ for circumventing our terms of service by creating a new channel following a previous termination,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Additionally, we previously removed several videos and channels following a comprehensive review of a report flagged by VICE News, and we remain committed to removing any content that violates our Community Guidelines.”
In Japan, Electrifying Nights of Punk Live On
Since its arrival in Japan in the late 1970s, the punk rock scene has remained an integral slice of the Japanese music landscape. Now, in the 21st century, the heartbeat of Japanese punk rock is alive in cramped rooms and underground venues throughout Tokyo and Osaka like Zone-B, Rathole, Hokage, and King Cobra, to name a few. These venues play host to just about every punk genre under the sun. Whether you’re into Oi!, hardcore, crust, pop punk, ska, psychobilly, or anything else, chances are you can find a show for you. Beyond the mohawks, tattoos, and fashion, the Japanese also adopted the ethos of early punk rock. Tours are self-booked and funded, music is released independently, and there are scores of local record stores catering to punks looking for something old and new.
