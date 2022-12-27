ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Earns “CART” Certification

On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the third CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years, with numerous children found and returned home.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update

The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows no fatalities but 142 active cases of the virus. There were 27 positive PCR tests and 30 positive Antigen tests. However, many active instances and tests could be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Special Session

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse, Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Commissioners’ Court Will consider the Following...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Van Linked To Mississippi Escapees Found In Wood County

Hinds County Sheriff ( Courtesy KLTV) A van believed to be used by two inmates who escaped from the jail in Jackson, Mississippi, has been found underwater in Wood County. The escapee, 36-year-old Traverro Mcelroy, was jailed for possessing a firearm and murder, and 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne was behind bars for car-jacking. The stolen white van found in Wood County belonged to Belmont Church which was burglarized overnight Sunday in Mississippi. Authorities said a witness reported a white man pushing the van into the water. Anyone with information should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Sulphur Springs Runaway Found

Sulphur Springs Police reported on their Facebook page that a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since reportedly running away from home had been found alive and well. They disclosed no other information about the incident.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Man Killed While Fleeing From Deputies Identified

The Department of Public Safety released the name of Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30 years old, of Mineola. A vehicle killed Fitzgerald on Hwy 80 near Mineola. He was running from Wood County Deputies at the time. The incident began when deputies responded to shots fired and set up a perimeter around a wooded area. Someone had broken into several houses. Deputies found his shoes and a 9mm handgun on the road where the vehicle hit him.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 30)

Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bonham with three occupants after spotting a defective brake light around 10:43 Thursday morning. A rear Passenger, Shellie Nicole Jumper, 47, of Paris, had an outstanding Possession of CS PG1>=1G<4G warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. They booked Jumper into the Paris Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Registration Now Open For Paris Optimist Baseball’s Spring DYB Season

The Paris Optimist Baseball season will begin on Monday, March 20, 2023, marking almost 60 years of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County. Online registration is currently open at www.parisoptimistbaseball.com for players who will be 3-15 on April 30, 2023, paying with a credit or debit card. “We are really excited for another great season of Paris Optimist Baseball,” said executive director Sabra Vaughan. In addition, in-person registration is on Saturday, February 4, at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm for those wanting help registering online or needing to pay with cash or check.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fire Heavily Damages Honey Grove Commercial Building

Christmas Night, just before 9:00, Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300-block of South 5th Street in downtown Honey Grove. When they arrived, they found a large commercial structure fulling involved. The threat to other buildings prompted a significant response from Telephone, Dodd City, and Bonham Fire Departments. In addition, Fannin County Constable Precinct 3 and Honey Grove Police Department also provided traffic control around the streets to protect the fire hoses.
HONEY GROVE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 29)

State Board of Pardon and Parole notified Paris Police of a parolee in their office with an active warrant Wednesday afternoon at 1:07. Officers arrested Michael Anthony Feith, 61, of Arthur City, for a Parole Violation-Sex Offender Duty to Register Warrant. They transferred Feith to the Lamar County Jail. Devonica...
PARIS, TX
KLTV

Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
QUITMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 28)

Tuesday afternoon at 12:14, a complainant advised that a male driver had driven behind her vehicle, followed her to a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Kaufman Street, stumbled out, and attempted to open her locked door with her inside as he stated he needed help for his dog. The arriving officer observed the male get out of the driver’s side of a red car; unsteady on his feet walked toward another vehicle and began pulling on the door handle. They arrested Lesily Gene Goodman, 62, of Paris, who ignored the officer’s commands. They booked him for Resisting Arrest, Search, Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated third or more.
PARIS, TX
inForney.com

Two killed, one critically injured in overnight crash on U.S. Highway 80

ELMO, Texas — Two people were killed and another critically injured in an overnight crash in northeastern Kaufman County. Around 11:30 p.m., on December 23, 2022, emergency services including the Elmo Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Careflite responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Ham's Orchards, approximately two miles west of Elmo, Texas.
ELMO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Thursday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce women and men’s basketball begins Southland Conference Saturday. Stars (21-9-6) at Saint Paul Wild (20-12-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+. The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for a travel violation during the league’s holiday break on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs’ flight to St. Louis on Monday violated the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. As a result, they limit team activities and travel during the break. However, games resumed across the league Tuesday night.
COMMERCE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy