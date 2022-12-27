Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Cal-Maine Foods, Southwest and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix — The streaming giant gained 5.1% following a double upgrade to buy from sell by CFRA. The firm said it would be difficult for competitors to catch up with the company. Cal-Maine Foods — Cal-Maine shares shed 14.5% after...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
European Stocks Log Worst Year Since 2018 as Rate Hikes, Ukraine War Rattle Markets
LONDON — European markets wrapped up their worst year since 2018 as Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and tightening monetary policy hammered risk assets around the world. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the last trading day of 2022 down 1.3% — but it was lower by 12.76%...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher After Wall Street Rebound
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous session. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.47%, carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.39% and the...
Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008
Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
Treasury Yields Rise Slightly on Final Day of 2022, 10-Year Yield Ends Year Below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 3.88%. The 2-year Treasury yield rose roughly 6 basis points and was last trading near 4.43%.
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 6 basis point at 3.826%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped below the flat line to 4.357%. Yields...
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One
Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
Southwest Says It Will Return to Normal Operations Friday After Days of Chaos
Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, cancelling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The airline said in a statement Thursday that it plans to return to normal operations on Friday, after previously warning that cancellations could continue for days.
Land & Buildings Spots a Chance to Build Value in a Real Estate Play With Six Flags
Company: Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Business: Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world and the largest operator of water parks in North America. They generate revenue primarily from selling admission to their parks and from the sale of food, beverages, merchandise and other products and services within the parks.
Worried About the Economy? These 5 Successful Companies Were Started During the Great Recession
With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
Here's Why the U.S. Electric Grid Isn't Running on 100% Renewable Energy Yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
The 4 Best Success Tips CEOs Shared This Year—From Tim Cook to Delta's Ed Bastian
Every year, there's no shortage of valuable nuggets of wisdom shared by inspiring and influential leaders. For all its ups and downs, 2022 was no different. Here are some of the best success tips that top CEOs shared this year. Tim Cook, Apple CEO. For someone tasked with doling out...
Startups Find Better Access to Talent as Top Tech Companies Cut Jobs, Freeze Hiring
The recent surge in layoffs at top tech companies is leading some in the industry to opt for startup jobs. "It’s been a big-tech talent loss but startups’ gain,” said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. Tech companies cut over 150,000 jobs in 2022, including more...
Highly Immune Evasive Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant Is Quickly Becoming Dominant in U.S. as It Doubles Weekly
The Covid omicron XBB.1.5 variant has nearly doubled in prevalence over the past week and now represents about 41% of new cases in the U.S., according to CDC data. XBB.1.5 is highly immune evasive and appears to bind better to cells than other members of the XBB omicron subvariant family.
The U.S. Passed a Historic Climate Deal This Year — Here's a Recap of What's in the Bill
The Biden administration this year signed into law a historic climate and tax deal that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to speed the transition to clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act will have major implications for energy and manufacturing businesses, climate startups and consumers in the upcoming...
