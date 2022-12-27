ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

NC is a leading pork and poultry producer. Now, a company wants to grow chicken in a lab.

By Adam Wagner
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru7xs_0jvR981n00

Growing chickens and hogs is big business in North Carolina.

Now, a company that grows its meat in a lab instead of in barns is looking to Eastern North Carolina for the location of its first commercial-scale facility.

Believer Meats is investing more than $123 million to build a manufacturing facility in Wilson Corporate Park. When complete, the Wilson facility will employ about 100 people, with Believer targeting the production of about 22 million pounds of meat a year.

Yaakov Nahmias, an Israeli professor, founded the company as Future Meat Technologies in 2018. In November 2022, the company changed its name to the more marketable Believer Meats.

The company operates a pilot plant in Rehovot, Israel, and was looking for somewhere to scale up production.

The Believer Meats announcement comes less than a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made Upside Foods the first company to receive key regulatory approvals for its lab-grown chicken products . Upside still needs approvals from the U.S. Department of Agriculture before it can go to market.

Believer Meats is working toward those approvals as well.

“North Carolina’s leadership in agribusiness and biotechnology, combined with the largest and most diverse manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, will help the company meet the future food demands of a growing global population,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a written statement.

Average annual wages at the Wilson facility will be $60,087, according to an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The project will receive a $500,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund, although Believer Meats must hit capital investment and job creation targets to receive payment.

The News & Observer spoke with Kash Muthuraman, Believer Meats’ vice president of operations. Some of these answers have been edited for brevity or clarity.

N&O: Why is Believer Meats an exciting development for the future of food, and why did you make the jump to the company?

Muthuraman: I think it’s super exciting to be starting at the early end of a journey that’s going to take many, many years at Believer.

We, and I, truly believe that food is something that is going to become scarce in the not-too-distant future. I’m sure you’ve seen projections on that that are publicly available. And we look at the development that’s happened, that we are bringing to market, as an opportunity to advance the cause of making sure that food for people is provided for.

N&O: Why was North Carolina the right place this plant?

Muthuraman: We went through a very extensive search for almost nine months to eventually land in North Carolina. We saw probably over 100 sites across the U.S., we evaluated, we visited. I would say it came down to kind of three main things.

Number one, the business climate in North Carolina is very rich. There’s lots of economic development happening.

Number two, the university system, the college system there is extremely strong, and I was lucky enough to go to school at one of the colleges there, as well, briefly. Particularly the STEM area which we are looking to tap into. (Muthuraman earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from N.C. State University.)

And lastly, Wilson County itself, there’s a lot that Wilson County has done to advance technology and business. There’s an ecosystem already of pharma and biotech that we would love to be a part of.

N&O: Where are you on approval from the Food and Drug Administration?

Muthuraman: The process takes time with the FDA, as well as the USDA, so we’re talking with both of them. We’ve been in consultation with them working very collaboratively for the last several months.

We’re providing them data on our processes, data on our product, obviously, as we bring that data to them they’re going to ask us questions and we’re working on answering those questions for them.

Eventually, we’re excited about bringing it to market, we don’t have an exact timeline for the approval.

N&O: Could you walk me through how the company actually makes the product?

Muthuraman: I can at a macro level, and obviously a lot of our technology is something that is very detailed and some questions are better answered by our research and development team.

Think of bioreactors, which are large vessels where we are going to grow chicken cells to a very high cell density. Those chicken cells are then extracted and blended with the protein and eventually packaged like in a typical food factory.

Macro level, that’s the process. Obviously the bioreactor part of the process is what is unique, and that’s where we’re going to be building our own custom bioreactors to enable that.

N&O: Have you tried the product? What is it like?

Muthuraman: I have tried the product And I didn’t do a blind test — maybe I should have.

I would say it tastes very much like the actual chicken. It smells very much like the actual chicken, the flavors are very similar. So I think even a blind test it would be tough to differentiate.

This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Comments / 43

Arthur C Hilliker
4d ago

Oh PLEASE HURRY !! I can't wait to put MORE chemicals in my body that only God knows what it will do to us......smh. We have COMPLETELY lost our minds.....

Reply
17
Deborah Small
4d ago

God created plants, veggies, fruit, nuts and certain animals that reproduce after it's own kind for his human creation to eat. His system isn't broken leave it alone.You are just trying to become filthy rich off the health of people. Definitely not what the world needs. Examine the motives of the heart ! I definitely won't be putting t carcinogenic garbage in my precious body.I am sure science did not teach how to create poison for human consumption. I choose to live . We don't need that in the USA keep it and feed your family .They may appreciate it!

Reply
7
I-Tine Hargett
4d ago

Talipia is enough.. I don't eat it. Now you want to mess with chicken. Scared to eat things already. STOP

Reply(3)
21
Related
WFAE

COVID-19 hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period

During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused on pitiable small children coughing and struggling for air, it turns out many of the new admissions have really white hair: Nearly three in 10 of those being checked into hospitals were older than 80. That’s beyond the shrinking life expectancy, newly announced, for U.S. women at 79.3 years, and men at 73.5.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina insurance commissioner urges extra caution to prevent home fires

As the calendar turns to 2023, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is urging residents to be extra cautious during end of year celebrations to decrease the risk of home fires. Recent colder temperatures across North Carolina, combined with extra risks from space heaters, holiday cooking and celebratory fireworks can increase the potential for home fires this time of year exponentially.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ashevillefm.org

Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?

RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
21K+
Followers
420
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy