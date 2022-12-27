ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fantasy football Week 17 start ‘em sit ‘em: Tyler Allgeier, Josh Jacobs

By Drew Loftis
 4 days ago

The Post’s Drew Loftis breaks down his favorite start-sit options for Week 17 of the NFL season .

Calling for sunshine Nick Foles QB, Colts

Assuming any teams streaming QBs have been eliminated, but maybe there are some Jalen Hurt squads out there still alive. Foles has thrived in the backup role in the past.

Khalil Herbert RB, Bears

Got limited work Sunday after missing four games with a hip injury. Expect workload to increase, facing a Lions team that gave up 100-plus to two different Panthers RBs in the first half.

Zonovan Knight RB, Jets

Only the Texans were worse against opposing RBs than the Seahawks through the first 15 weeks. Seattle had given up 7.2 per game more to RBs in PPR than the league average.

Tyler Allgeier RB, Falcons

What had been a pretty even split in the backfield with Cordarrelle Patterson took a sharp turn toward Allgeier this past week. Arizona provides a plus matchup in Week 17.

Tyler Allgeier
AP
Scary forecasts Josh Jacobs RB, Raiders

Look, you can’t sit the RB3, even in the worst-possible matchup vs. the 49ers. But might need to get a bit riskier with other roster decisions in preparation for subpar game.

Rachaad White RB, Buccaneers

Yes, he got the TD this past week, but he had just 11 touches to Leonard Fournette’s 29. We don’t like White’s TD odds in those conditions.

Josh Jacobs
Getty Images
DeAndre Hopkins WR, Cardinals

He got Trace McSorley’d this past week — one catch, 4 yards on 10 targets. McSorely was much more in sync with Greg Dortch (10-for-98 on 11 targets). Imagine that discrepancy will not be resolved by Week 17.

Christian Watson WR, Packers

We were fully on board after a scorching four-game stretch. But he has cooled the past two weeks and is now dealing with a hip injury — after dealing with knee, hamstring and concussion issues since the draft.

