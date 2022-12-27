Bangladesh and England's first ever bilateral T20I series to begin on March 9

England's first bilateral tour of Bangladesh in six years is confirmed for March 2023. The two sides will play three ODIs and three T20Is over two weeks, to be held in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The three-match ODI series is part of the Super League, a tournament to decide which teams get direct entry into the 2023 World Cup. Both England and Bangladesh have already qualified. The first two matches are in Dhaka on March 1 and 3, before the third takes place in Chattogram on March 6.

Then, Bangladesh and England will play their first-ever bilateral T20I series. The first match is in Chattogram on March 9, before the other two will be held in Dhaka on March 12 and 14.

There was some speculation that the Bangladesh Cricket Board may be reluctant to host England's big-hitting batting line-up in Chattogram. Especially given how just a few days ago, India put up a 400-plus total there .

England are likely to arrive in Bangladesh around February 20. They are scheduled to play two practice matches before the ODI series begins.

England have won all four bilateral ODI series between the two sides , although it got close in 2016. Bangladesh drew the Test series which followed those games, coming from 0-1 down with a performance that ranks among their very best .

ECB chief executive Clare Connor was excited to see the two sides returning to play each other in a bilateral series after a long time.

"It is exciting that the England men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016," she said. "The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic. There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions."