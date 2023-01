TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for December 27, 2022: how to watch college bowl games

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Jacksonville at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern at Jacksonville State — ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Saint Elizabeth at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Mississippi Valley State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

Camellia Bowl

Sun Belt Conference vs. MAC, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo — ESPN, noon

First Responder Bowl

AAC vs. Mountain West Conference, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX

Memphis vs. Utah State — ESPN, approximately 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl

Sun Belt Conference vs. AAC, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina — ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. Big 12 Conference, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN. 10:15 p.m.

Dogs

Westminster Kennel Club 2022 Highlight Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

Westminster Kennel Club 2021 Highlight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Finland vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Latvia — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Group A, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Germany vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Austria vs. Czechia — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

2022 Fighters Only World MMA Awards XIV — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane (01/22/2022) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Iconic Moments of 2022 — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features 2022 — FS2, 8 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando — Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto — Bally Sports SoCal/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — KENS/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas — NBA TV/MSG Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanFuel TV, 10 a.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 16 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Ottawa — NESN/RSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington Plus/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Bally Sports North/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis — Sportsnet Ontario/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary — Sportsnet (East/West), 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver — NBC Sports California Plus/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central: Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 8:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Dallas at Nashville/Minnesota at Winnipeg/Toronto at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Arizona/Edmonton at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Vegas at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Jackie to Me — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 5;30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bad Beats: Worst of November — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

