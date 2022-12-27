ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Here are the Bethlehem development projects to watch in 2023

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
An artist's rendering shows the building that is expected to replace the Boyd Theater, with two retail spaces, 205 apartments and 25,000 square feet of amenities for residents in Bethlehem. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/The Morning Call/TNS

Development interest in Bethlehem shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Bethlehem approved 3,272 construction permits through the end of October 2022, amounting to over $197 million in construction investments. Several major developments in the planning process, some of which will open or begin construction in 2023, could transform the city.

Several of the residential projects will help address a shortage of housing in the city and broader Lehigh Valley. The region’s population is expected to grow by 100,000 over the next 30 years, according to a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission study.

Here are the development projects to watch next year in Bethlehem.

Martin Tower

Developers have secured some key approvals to redevelop the former Martin Tower site into a major mixed-use development.

Plans from property owners Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick include two three-story Lehigh Valley Health Network office buildings, a grocery store, restaurants, a 130-room hotel and over 300 apartments at the former Bethlehem Steel corporate headquarters.

The complex will include a nature trail and green space, and sidewalks will connect it to the Monocacy Way trail and Burnside Colonial farm.

Developers plan to split the property into three parcels. They secured approval from the city planning commission for two of the three, which would contain the two medical buildings and parking space, in October.

The 21-story Martin Tower building, which housed the Bethlehem Steel corporate offices, was demolished in 2019.

Developers have not announced a timeline of the project, but will need to secure the city’s approval for the third land parcel, and submit a revised master plan, before beginning construction.

New Street

Developer Rafael Palomino expects to break ground on a major mid-rise apartment building on South New Street toward the beginning of the new year.

Palomino and business partner Jeffrey Quinn secured approval from the city to demolish four buildings between 317 and 327 S. New St. to make way for an eight-story, 47-unit building with a public food court on the first floor. The development has been somewhat controversial in Bethlehem, with some city officials and residents believing the building is too tall for the South Side.

The developers scaled down their original plans for a 13-story building based on feedback.

Palomino said when the building was proposed with more units that he would set aside 10% of the units as affordable housing, but later told The Morning Call he was “looking at the numbers” and could not confirm whether he would move forward with that plan.

Palomino also said he plans to break ground soon on an adaptive reuse development at the site of the former Holy Infancy School on East Fourth Street, which he plans to convert into 24 apartment units.

Wind Creek expansion

Early next year, Wind Creek Bethlehem will unveil its $160 million expansion, including three ballrooms for weddings and events, 276 hotel rooms and amenities like an updated lobby and on-site spa.

The biggest of the ballrooms is the 23,000-square-foot Foundry Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 2,000 guests and be divided into nine spaces.

Wind Creek spokesperson Julia Corwin told The Morning Call that the expansions will help Wind Creek remain competitive with casinos in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York. The new ballroom space will also allow more conventions and trade shows to come to the Lehigh Valley.

Bethlehem food co-op

The long awaited Bethlehem food co-op anchor location is expected to open this summer.

The food co-op, founded in 2011 by Jaime Karpovich and a group of neighbors, will be the anchor tenant of a new four-story, mixed use development building at 250 E. Broad St.. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the site in May.

According to its website, the food co-op will be a welcoming source of affordable groceries in the North Bethlehem neighborhood. The co-op has around 1,200 members who will own and operate the store.

Peron Development is behind the building project; the three upper stories of the building will be home to 42 apartments.

Goodman Building

State and city officials ceremonially broke ground on renovations and an addition to the Goodman Building, a long-blighted and abandoned structure also on Bethlehem’s South Side, in early December.

The Goodman Building was erected in 1912 and has been vacant for decades. The city declared the building, which was formerly a furniture store and flea market, blighted in 2016. Now, the structure at 20-23 E. Third St. will see new use thanks to a public-private partnership.

The Goodman Building will benefit from over $2 million in state funding to become a mixed-use development. The original building will be used as retail space, and a 5,200-square-foot addition will be constructed on an adjacent lot featuring first-floor retail space and 12 residential units on the second and third floors.

The properties are owned by Collaboration 3 LLC.

“The Goodman Building was a blighted structure for decades before the city stepped in,” Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds said in a news release. “It sat empty, creating a drain on the Southside. It took the vision of the city to see this building for what it could be and the willingness of C3 to believe in that vision for us to be here today.”

Also on the East Third Street corridor, developer Plamen Ayvozov is behind a six-story, mixed-use building on 128 E. Third featuring 55 apartment units, and Peron Development has planned a five-story building with 44 apartments. Both buildings will have first-floor retail and restaurant space, and commence construction in 2023.

Boyd Theater apartments

Officials broke ground on an apartment complex to replace Bethlehem’s historic Boyd Theater in October.

The six-story building will feature 205 apartments, two retail spaces and 25,000 square feet of amenities for residents including a pool, recreation center, garden space and movie theater.

Demolition of the former theater began in February, and officials said construction would wrap up in around 16 months.

Ayvazov, CEO of Monocacy General Contracting and developer of the project, said he would keep the Boyd name to honor the theater’s history in Bethlehem.

Once a vibrant staple of the performing arts scene in Bethlehem, the Boyd Theater building had been vacant since 2011 after suffering severe weather damage. The storefronts next to the theater, which used to house Edible Arrangements and Ruby’s Floral Factory, were condemned in 2015 because of the Boyd’s deteriorating state.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

