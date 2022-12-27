ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

‘Yes, girls can do it, too’: This Allentown principal competes in the male-dominated sport of motorcycle racing

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Rebecca Bodnar wants the little girls at Central Elementary School in Allentown to know they can do anything they want when they grow up — even race motorcycles.

“Girls can do anything that boys can, sometimes a little bit better,” said Bodnar, Central’s principal of eight years. “Especially now, any sport that you want to try or any hobby, it’s not just limited to one sex, it’s open to all genders.”

Bodnar, who has spent many weekends racing her Kawasaki Ninja 636 class motorcycle, was initially hesitant to talk about her risky pastime at school because she wasn’t sure how it might be perceived, she said.

But that changed when a student saw a photo on Bodnar’s office door of the longtime principal dressed in head-to-toe racing gear. The student assumed the person under the helmet had to be Bodnar’s husband.

“I had asked them why they thought it was my husband, and, ‘Why couldn’t that be me?’ and the student looked at me and said, ‘Well, my dad says that girls can’t ride motorcycles,’ ” Bodnar recounted.

This was a pivotal moment for Bodnar, who has competitively raced motorcycles for three seasons. She now proudly covers her door with racing photos, displays an old helmet in her office and regularly brings in race medals to show students.

“It’s become a part of our school culture and community that all of the kids know that I race motorcycles,” she said.

Bodnar, who has worked in Allentown School District for 18 years as both an elementary school teacher and building administrator, began riding motorcycles about eight years ago after she went to a track day with her husband, who also races motorcycles.

Track days provide people with access to racetracks to ride for fun and practice skills safely outside a competitive environment.

During a lunchtime break that day, Bodnar got the chance to test out a Ducati motorcycle in a demo ride open to anyone with a helmet and riding jacket. After her first lap, she was hooked.

“It’s like your own personal roller coaster ride,” Bodnar said. “It’s such an adrenaline rush. I came home and bought my first motorcycle that week.”

Bodnar has since ridden at racetracks across the country, including in Millville, New Jersey; Summit Point, West Virginia; and Garysburg, North Carolina.

She initially picked up the sport by going to classes and track days. Learning to ride can be overwhelming the first couple of years, Bodnar said.

Riders practice skills, such as trail braking — easing on and off the brakes while turning through corners, similar to the way drivers tap on their car brakes while driving — Bodnar said. Another important skill for riders to learn is hitting the apex, which means riding close to the inside curve of a corner on turns to reduce lap time.

“There’s so many different small, little details that you need to learn,” Bodnar said. “It’s kind of like being a principal in an elementary school. You have to focus on one small area and become masterful in that area before you move on to the next.”

Bodnar developed her motorcycle skills through the years and worked her way up the ranks from that of a novice rider to the level of an expert, eventually getting her motorcycle license to race competitively along the way.

Part of the licensing process requires riders to participate in a mock race. For Bodnar, this was especially nerve-racking because racer Brandon Paasch, who is from New Jersey and spent time competing in Europe, just happened to be on the track with her that day.

“I have never been so nervous for a race my whole entire life, because not only if you crash during the race, you don’t get your license, but then I’m out there with this professional, super famous racer,” she said.

Bodnar has since ridden at speeds up to 135 mph, and has decreased her lap time by 45 seconds. She has raced through Champion Cup Series, which is a club racing organization, and at Motogladiator events put on by the track day organization Evolve GT.

Throughout her racing journey, it’s been important to have the support of female racing friends, especially in a male-dominated sport, where “guys will go out of their way to pass you or show you that they’re faster,” she said.

One such friend is Kayleigh Buyck, a motorcycle racer from Rochester, New York, who Bodnar met at track days. Buyck describes Bodnar’s riding as “fierce” and “confident.”

“She’s an awesome rider,” Buyck said. “There’s a lot more to racing than just going fast, and she’s a very predictable rider. She doesn’t ride over her head, so she’s as safe as you can be while riding.”

Still, motorcycle racing is inherently dangerous.

Bodnar had an accident while riding in June, breaking three ribs and shattering her collarbone. She had to have surgery and go through physical therapy. But as soon as she was cleared to ride again, she got back on her bike at the same track where she crashed.

“I wanted to get out there and just face that and put it behind me,” she said.

Bodnar is still recovering, and she hopes to be healed enough to race competitively this season, which starts in April.

In the meantime, Bodnar’s old racing videos play on loop in Sara Aurich’s fourth grade classroom at Central.

Aurich plays the videos in science class as a way to get students thinking about the formula for speed, and in English class where Aurich asks students to come up with adjectives to describe the racer they see on the screen.

“They’re able to give me all these character traits,” Aurich said. “Then finally, I showed a picture of [Bodnar] and who it actually is, and they’re like, ‘No way!’ ”

Aurich said Bodnar’s racing videos always elicit an enthusiastic response from students, but especially her girls.

“We can be tough like Ms. Bodnar,” they say.

“I think that’s super cool,” Aurich said. “Because it’s not just boys seeing that it’s just a guy’s world [as] bikers, but now it’s like, ‘Yes, girls can do it, too.’ ”

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasguardian.com

Jury Verdict for 33-Year-Old Tom Bosworth is Largest for Youngest Attorney in Medical Malpractice for a Living Client in Pennsylvania History - Lawyer News

PHILADELPHIA, PA / LAWTEGIC / December 14, 2022 / In a record-setting jury verdict in September, Tom Bosworth became the youngest attorney in Pennsylvania history as lead counsel to achieve a $10M+ jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The total verdict amount was over $19 million. With other 7 and 8-figure wins under his belt, it may very well be that Tom epitomizes the meaning of Philadelphia lawyer, a term popularized as far back as 1788 describing an exceptionally competent lawyer, not just in Philadelphia but across the nation. The fact of the matter is, while preparing this story for publication, The National Trial Lawyers announced Tom was selected as a member of its Top 40 under 40, an exclusive invitation-only distinction honoring the nation's very best young trial attorneys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania visited by Guy Fieri, report

Editors Note: The original story has been updated to clarify that Fieri did not select the top restaurant overall, but rather Mashed. Mashed is the source of this content that information was originally aggregated from. (WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television was a fan of this Pennsylvania restaurant. Guy Fieri […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travellens.co

17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA

Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
LEBANON, PA
lvpnews.com

Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz

The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
CATASAUQUA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Villanovan

Angelo Brizzi Enters Transfer Portal

Villanova redshirt freshman guard Angelo Brizzi has entered the transfer portal, as confirmed by head coach Kyle Neptune at media availability on Friday afternoon. “Angelo has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal,” Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune said Friday. “We appreciate his contributions to our program and how he has represented Villanova in a first-class way. We wish Angelo the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career.”
VILLANOVA, PA
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
FireRescue1

Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pahomepage.com

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy …. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the...
JIM THORPE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn

Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy