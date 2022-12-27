‘Yes, girls can do it, too’: This Allentown principal competes in the male-dominated sport of motorcycle racing

Rebecca Bodnar wants the little girls at Central Elementary School in Allentown to know they can do anything they want when they grow up — even race motorcycles.

“Girls can do anything that boys can, sometimes a little bit better,” said Bodnar, Central’s principal of eight years. “Especially now, any sport that you want to try or any hobby, it’s not just limited to one sex, it’s open to all genders.”

Bodnar, who has spent many weekends racing her Kawasaki Ninja 636 class motorcycle, was initially hesitant to talk about her risky pastime at school because she wasn’t sure how it might be perceived, she said.

But that changed when a student saw a photo on Bodnar’s office door of the longtime principal dressed in head-to-toe racing gear. The student assumed the person under the helmet had to be Bodnar’s husband.

“I had asked them why they thought it was my husband, and, ‘Why couldn’t that be me?’ and the student looked at me and said, ‘Well, my dad says that girls can’t ride motorcycles,’ ” Bodnar recounted.

This was a pivotal moment for Bodnar, who has competitively raced motorcycles for three seasons. She now proudly covers her door with racing photos, displays an old helmet in her office and regularly brings in race medals to show students.

“It’s become a part of our school culture and community that all of the kids know that I race motorcycles,” she said.

Bodnar, who has worked in Allentown School District for 18 years as both an elementary school teacher and building administrator, began riding motorcycles about eight years ago after she went to a track day with her husband, who also races motorcycles.

Track days provide people with access to racetracks to ride for fun and practice skills safely outside a competitive environment.

During a lunchtime break that day, Bodnar got the chance to test out a Ducati motorcycle in a demo ride open to anyone with a helmet and riding jacket. After her first lap, she was hooked.

“It’s like your own personal roller coaster ride,” Bodnar said. “It’s such an adrenaline rush. I came home and bought my first motorcycle that week.”

Bodnar has since ridden at racetracks across the country, including in Millville, New Jersey; Summit Point, West Virginia; and Garysburg, North Carolina.

She initially picked up the sport by going to classes and track days. Learning to ride can be overwhelming the first couple of years, Bodnar said.

Riders practice skills, such as trail braking — easing on and off the brakes while turning through corners, similar to the way drivers tap on their car brakes while driving — Bodnar said. Another important skill for riders to learn is hitting the apex, which means riding close to the inside curve of a corner on turns to reduce lap time.

“There’s so many different small, little details that you need to learn,” Bodnar said. “It’s kind of like being a principal in an elementary school. You have to focus on one small area and become masterful in that area before you move on to the next.”

Bodnar developed her motorcycle skills through the years and worked her way up the ranks from that of a novice rider to the level of an expert, eventually getting her motorcycle license to race competitively along the way.

Part of the licensing process requires riders to participate in a mock race. For Bodnar, this was especially nerve-racking because racer Brandon Paasch, who is from New Jersey and spent time competing in Europe, just happened to be on the track with her that day.

“I have never been so nervous for a race my whole entire life, because not only if you crash during the race, you don’t get your license, but then I’m out there with this professional, super famous racer,” she said.

Bodnar has since ridden at speeds up to 135 mph, and has decreased her lap time by 45 seconds. She has raced through Champion Cup Series, which is a club racing organization, and at Motogladiator events put on by the track day organization Evolve GT.

Throughout her racing journey, it’s been important to have the support of female racing friends, especially in a male-dominated sport, where “guys will go out of their way to pass you or show you that they’re faster,” she said.

One such friend is Kayleigh Buyck, a motorcycle racer from Rochester, New York, who Bodnar met at track days. Buyck describes Bodnar’s riding as “fierce” and “confident.”

“She’s an awesome rider,” Buyck said. “There’s a lot more to racing than just going fast, and she’s a very predictable rider. She doesn’t ride over her head, so she’s as safe as you can be while riding.”

Still, motorcycle racing is inherently dangerous.

Bodnar had an accident while riding in June, breaking three ribs and shattering her collarbone. She had to have surgery and go through physical therapy. But as soon as she was cleared to ride again, she got back on her bike at the same track where she crashed.

“I wanted to get out there and just face that and put it behind me,” she said.

Bodnar is still recovering, and she hopes to be healed enough to race competitively this season, which starts in April.

In the meantime, Bodnar’s old racing videos play on loop in Sara Aurich’s fourth grade classroom at Central.

Aurich plays the videos in science class as a way to get students thinking about the formula for speed, and in English class where Aurich asks students to come up with adjectives to describe the racer they see on the screen.

“They’re able to give me all these character traits,” Aurich said. “Then finally, I showed a picture of [Bodnar] and who it actually is, and they’re like, ‘No way!’ ”

Aurich said Bodnar’s racing videos always elicit an enthusiastic response from students, but especially her girls.

“We can be tough like Ms. Bodnar,” they say.

“I think that’s super cool,” Aurich said. “Because it’s not just boys seeing that it’s just a guy’s world [as] bikers, but now it’s like, ‘Yes, girls can do it, too.’ ”

