Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Coalinga - Avenal, South End San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Coalinga - Avenal; South End San Joaquin Valley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga -Avenal, West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:49:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels around 7000 feet, then lower to around 5000 feet on Thursday morning.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Combination of high tide on Thursday plus additional 1 to 1.5 foot increase in water levels from storm system may result in flooding of areas much along the lines of what happens during King Tide events.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Localized amounts up to 3 feet are expected for the Sierra crest. Winds gusting as high as 100 mph over Sierra ridgelines with gusts up to 50 mph in the Tahoe Basin. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...The warning is in effect until 4 AM PST Friday. However, plan on mainly light snow, mixed with rain at times, early in the storm. A rapid increase in snowfall intensity and isolated thunder is expected from 9 PM Wednesday lasting into Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible especially into Thursday. Strong winds may cause tree damage.
Flood Watch issued for Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 15.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will rise to 15.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 9.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage again late Saturday morning to 17.4 feet late Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage again early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 01/18/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 13:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-04 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Valleys A gusty shower will impact portions of Marin County through 900 PM PST At 822 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower near San Geronimo, or 13 miles west of San Rafael, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Fairfax, San Geronimo, Kentfield, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, Tamalpais-Homestead, Strawberry, Muir Beach, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, Point Reyes Station, Stinson Beach, Ross, Inverness and Santa Venetia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Marin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-04 21:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST FOR CENTRAL MARIN COUNTY At 850 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Reyes Station, or 12 miles west of Novato, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Novato, Point Reyes Station and Inverness. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of rain, snow, and/or light freezing rain is forecast for overnight into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts ranging from 0 to 2 inches for valley floors, with 2 to 3 inches for areas above 5000 feet including foothills and Virginia City. A light glaze of ice is possible as well. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Areas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Accumulations of snow and ice are most likely on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest risks for snow and ice are in the Carson Valley, Carson City, Washoe Valley, Virgina City, and Reno North Valleys areas.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE RIVER COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the western portions of the River Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Trinity. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the western portions of the River Complex burn scar is expected. Residents near the Coffee Creek portions of the River Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the western portions of the River Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-04 21:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marin The National Weather Service in The San Francisco Bay Area has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Marin County in northern California * Until 930 PM PST. * At 841 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Reyes Station, or 14 miles west of Novato, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Novato, Point Reyes Station, Inverness and Lagunitas-Forest Knolls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1014 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen with higher amounts up to 4 inches in the coastal ranges and North Bay Mountains. - This includes the following streams and drainages...Green Vally Creek, Mark West Creek, Santa Rosa Creek, Colgan Creek, Willow Brook, Wiggins Creek, and East Washington Creek primarily in Sonoma County. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for East Bay Interior Valleys, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 21:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:30:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Interior Valleys; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast .A potent storm system associated atmospheric river will continue to impact the region through early Thursday, bringing substantial rainfall to the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast on top of already saturated soils. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will then bring periods of heavy rain to the region as well on Thursday. As a result, rapid rises will occur along area creeks, streams, and rivers. Several streams and creeks will likely exceed bankfull. In addition strong gusty winds will continue bring down branches and trees, which may cause localized damming of water ways. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast including: Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for San Francisco by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 20:07:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Francisco FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1014 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen with higher amounts up to 4 inches in the coastal ranges and North Bay Mountains. - This includes the following streams and drainages...Green Vally Creek, Mark West Creek, Santa Rosa Creek, Colgan Creek, Willow Brook, Wiggins Creek, and East Washington Creek primarily in Sonoma County. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa, Marin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Contra Costa; Marin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Marin Coastal Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Sonoma Coastal Range; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio .A potent storm system associated atmospheric river will continue to impact the region through early Thursday, bringing substantial rainfall to the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast on top of already saturated soils. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will then bring periods of heavy rain to the region as well on Thursday. As a result, rapid rises will occur along area creeks, streams, and rivers. Several streams and creeks will likely exceed bankfull. In addition strong gusty winds will continue bring down branches and trees, which may cause localized damming of water ways. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast including: Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Marin Coastal Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Hills; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Marin Coastal Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Sonoma Coastal Range; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio .A potent storm system associated atmospheric river will continue to impact the region through early Thursday, bringing substantial rainfall to the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast on top of already saturated soils. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will then bring periods of heavy rain to the region as well on Thursday. As a result, rapid rises will occur along area creeks, streams, and rivers. Several streams and creeks will likely exceed bankfull. In addition strong gusty winds will continue bring down branches and trees, which may cause localized damming of water ways. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast including: Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Monterey counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
