The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
Yarn Store in Waterville that has been in business for part of a Century is having their annual Winter sale
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Yardgoodsyarns in Waterville have been in business for over 7 decades. “We are two buildings, with 4 floors. My dad and mom started it in 1949, Atkins said. Joyce Atkins now runs the store. She said they carry a little bit of everything for people interested...
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Check Out Bangor’s ‘Downtown Countdown 2022′ Schedule
It's almost time to ring in 2023 in Downtown Bangor!. Hard to believe, but another year is winding down, and that means it is time to party in Downtown Bangor. The annual "Downtown Countdown" is a day long event that has fun for people of all ages!. It all starts...
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Here Is Where The New Year’s Eve Parties Are In The Bangor Area
If you are 21+ and looking to head out on the town this year, there are lots of things going on!. Hard to believe it, but here we are at the end of yet another year. So, if you are ready to party like it's 1999, by ringing in 2023 with a bang, there are plenty of options for 21+ fun this New Year's Eve, right here in the Bangor area.
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
Skowhegan police arrest 5, seize guns, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan police on Friday charged five people from Maine and Massachusetts in connection with a traffic stop that allegedly yielded cash, guns, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Skowhegan police, Somerset County sheriff's deputies, and Maine State Police first responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday for...
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide
BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn
The Lucerne Inn, located in the small town of Lucerne, Maine, is thought to be haunted by many who have visited the historic inn. From ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences, the Lucerne Inn has a reputation for being a spooky place to stay. But why is the inn thought to be haunted, and what is the legend behind its ghostly inhabitants?
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
