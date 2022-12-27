Read full article on original website
PsyPost
People suffering from depression have lower connectivity in brain regions linked to reward processing, study finds
A new neuroimaging study found reduced activation of several regions of the brain that process rewards during a task in which depressed participants expected to be rewarded. These regions include ventral striatum, anterior cingulate cortex/medial prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate gyrus, angular/middle orbital gyrus, left insula, superior/middle frontal gyrus and precuneus/superior occipital gyrus/cerebellum. The study was published in NeuroImage: Clinical.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals
Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
Medical News Today
Hashimoto encephalopathy: What to know
Hashimoto encephalopathy is a rare condition that affects the brain. The disease’s symptoms, severity, and progression may vary between affected people. Some experts believe it has links to another condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The condition can lead to various symptoms, including stroke-like episodes, seizures, confusion, and tremors. It...
scitechdaily.com
UCLA Scientists Say FDA-Approved Eye-Disease Drug May Also Help Fight COVID
An interdisciplinary research team led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) discovered that a drug already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for eye disease, verteporfin, stopped the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Their laboratory study identified the Hippo signaling pathway as a potential target for therapies against the coronavirus.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
How to know when dizziness is a sign of a more serious condition, according to doctors
A degree of dizziness is natural, but it's important to pay attention to how long, and how intense, your dizzy spells are.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
scitechdaily.com
Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage
More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
science.org
Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage
When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
