Indianapolis, IN

Woman drives car on Canal and plunges into freezing water

By Jacqueline White
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRAK9_0jvR74qz00

INDIANAPOLIS—Indianapolis Fire Department reported that a female driver drove her car onto the canal before breaking through the ice and plunging into the freezing cold water. The woman told firefighters that she was following her GPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfLcc_0jvR74qz00 Indianapolis Fire Department
When IFD arrived to the scene the driver was already out of the vehicle.

IFD was dispatched to the canal around 11:03 p.m on calls that a car had drove into the canal and that bystanders were attempting to help.

The driver told firefighters that her GPS led her on the canal near the Colts Canal Playspace off of St. Clair St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXGVH_0jvR74qz00 Indianapolis Fire Department
The driver's car broke the ice as she attempted to turn around and head south on the canal.

The driver drove down the embankment, through the park, and headed north on the canal.

As the driver came to the dead end at 10 th St. she attempted to turn the car around to head south.

Her car broke through the ice before she reached New York St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSgxJ_0jvR74qz00 WRTV/ Photog Derek Smith
The driver of the vehicle told firefighters that her GPS led her down the canal.

The driver was able to get out of the car with the help of bystanders and waited in a nearby hotel lobby.

Medics checked her on the scene and she was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for further evaluation.

This incident is still under investigation.

