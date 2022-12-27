ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Spencer Crispe: The proposed Purple Paint Law is elitist gentrification

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Spencer Crispe, a resident of West Brattleboro.

I am a ninth-generation Vermonter and am not a hunter, but I do love nature and the outdoors. It is clear that the proposed Purple Paint Law Is elitist and against what Vermont stands for.

We need to keep Vermont more open, not make it easier to shut people out.

Think of how elitist this sounds: Some people are complaining that it is hard to have to go around and put up posted aigns to keep people out. Some people in Vermont have it so good that they don't even realize what they have. How about a lesson in sharing? Life must be really hard to possess so much real estate that having to walk it to keep others out is a burden.

People throughout the world in places like India and China live practically on top of each other and are afforded no land whatsoever.

Yet in Vermont, some proponents of the proposed Purple Paint Law have it so good that they are actually complaining about having to walk such a long distance to post their sprawling real estate. This is one of the most elitist, NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) things I have ever heard. I am not talking about the elderly and those who have disabilities; of course they should be given consideration if they must post their land.

How about just not posting your land in the first place?

Yes, there are some exceptional circumstances where I believe it is OK and necessary to post one's land. For example, farmers are the backbone of Vermont and have my deepest respect. Farmers needing to post their land and protect their livestock are one example of an exception; extraordinary safety considerations are another one; another exception is those who are morally opposed to hunting posting their land specifically against hunting.

However, the amount of land that has been posted as private property in Vermont over the past 50 years has increased dramatically. This has significantly diminished recreational opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the scenic beauty of Vermont.

The whole proposed Purple Paint Law makes Trump’s Border Wall immediately come to mind. We don’t need more walls and we don’t need more ways to shut people out. It is antithetical to Vermont values and the Vermont Constitution.

The Purple Paint Law will lead to confusion with regard to boundaries and between landowners. Plus, it's a good idea to walk and inspect your land boundaries from time to time, as opposed to just painting it and forgetting about it.

What happens when the purple-painted trees fall over? And should we really be spraying trees with excess paint? This doesn't sound good for the environment either. Not to mention — when real estate changes hands, how do you “unpost” land smothered with purple paint?

Keep Vermont open! Make your voice known to fight the gross proposed Purple Paint Law.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Spencer Crispe: The proposed Purple Paint Law is elitist gentrification .

Comments / 12

John
4d ago

Your property, your choice. Not your property, not your choice. The entitled people who roam around on others property is the root of the problem. Enough with the “everyone gets a trophy” mentality. Want land to hunt? Buy it. Can’t afford it? Ask for permission or hunt public land.

Reply(3)
12
Sheila Bedi
4d ago

I have no issue with folks posting their land. Can always as for permission to walk or hunt on it. Why wouldn't people want to post and protect their assets, encourage people to be courteous and respectful by learning to ask permission to those caring and paying taxes on the property. of course land owners should know who is on their property, especially when everyone is sue happy, and there are those who are thieving and destructive. I wonder if the Author of this article owns property.

Reply
6
DLeeM
4d ago

This is what happens when your state wants more people and they drive farmers out of business, the land gets sold and the new owners, from out of state, post 'thier' land, whike the state rakes in the new cash flows. The other reason people post their land is due to people trashing a farmers land, as I have seen it over and over. Do something about that.

Reply
6
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi

If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?

The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. ‘Strolling...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont

Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Now, she’s taking a look back at 2022. Watch the video to see.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Improving Vermont roadside safety through guardrails

Not much attention has been given to guardrails that line the road in previous years. Steve Eimers, a roadside safety advocate, believes some guardrails and are a lot more dangerous than others. ““A lot of what is happening with roadside safety hardware and especially guardrails on the side of the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Cost cited is far less than the true expense

Regarding “Vermont signed a $5 million contract for school finance software. It turned out to be ‘low performing’ and ‘full of glitches’”:. This cost only reflects the state’s portion of the software company’s bill. It does not take into consideration the countless and costly hours of manpower necessary to manipulate the software to do the most basic of accounting tasks, and the work within districts in training to use a system with many inefficient steps in operations.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy