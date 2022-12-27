Read full article on original website
KTUL
Fight breaks out on opening night of Tulsa Shootout; driver disqualified
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fight broke out after a race on the opening night of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shoutout. Video of the brawl was caught by several viewers and the streaming website, FloRacing. Racers Blake Scott and Nicholas Howard were seen getting into a physical altercation before...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
KTUL
2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
KTUL
City of Owasso offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Owasso's Recreation and Culture Department is offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates in December and January. Residents must request a pick-up by filling out a form on the City of Owasso's website here. The pickup times are between 8 a.m....
KTUL
Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
KTUL
The University of Tulsa announces partnership with University of Vaasa in Finland
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa announced a new partnership with the University of Vaasa in Vaasa, Finland on Monday. With this new partnership, TU students and faculty will have the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research in Vaasa. Their Finnish counterparts will also have the...
KTUL
Tulsans find unique ways to ring in new year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With party hats already on the tables, Low Down near the corner of Detroit and Archer is gearing up for New Year's Eve. "This is kind of a time capsule down here if you’ve never been to Low Down," said Jeff Sloan. With a...
KTUL
Southwest Airlines flights on time, boarding at Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Most of the Southwest Airlines flights leaving out of the Tulsa International Airport Friday morning show on time, boarding and departed for the first time in days. Cancelled Southwest Airlines flights accounted for over half of total flights cancelled in the U.S. earlier this week,...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTUL
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of assaulting Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after he allegedly fought a trooper and ran Thursday. Tulsa police said they assisted on the call near East 36th Street North and Lewis. TPD said OHP were conducting a traffic stop when the suspect and...
KTUL
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man with warrants for domestic assault, obstructing officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department arrested a wanted man for domestic assault by choking and obstructing officers after the victim called police for help. Just before 8 p.m., TPD says it received a call from the victim who told them that her partner, Irvin...
KTUL
Ballistic shields gifted to Bartlesville Police Department's school resource officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department was gifted three new ballistic shields to be used in Bartlesville public schools, the department said Thursday. BPD said the funds for the shields were donated by David B. King from The Lyon Foundation and State Farm Agent Jim Moore. Chief...
KTUL
20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department asking for help identifying suspects from arson incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is searching for two people who set fire to a dispensary on Dec. 18. Police say it happened at 3 Leafs Dispensary in north Tulsa around 2 a.m. Video surveillance shows two people approaching the front of the business and setting...
KTUL
Man arrested for warrants after standoff in Turley
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A wanted man is behind bars in Tulsa after causing a standoff Wednesday afternoon in Turley. The Tulsa Police Department responded to a call just after 4:30 p.m. in reference to three people being shot by a man named Cody Trisler. Officers responded to the area immediately and began investigating.
KTUL
Armed suspect shot, killed in overnight officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department reported an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31. On Saturday at 3:30 a.m., dispatch says they received a call for assistance from the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near 8100...
KTUL
Luther Police K9 helps in arrest of two people for possession of drugs
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — With the help of their K-9 Kodi, Luther Police arrested two people after they were found with narcotics in their possession. Around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, a Luther officer pulled over Cody Barnes of Wellston for two traffic violations in the are of 3rd and Main. K-9 Kodi was deployed and alerted the officer that the vehicle had narcotics in it.
