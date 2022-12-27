ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Owasso offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Owasso's Recreation and Culture Department is offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates in December and January. Residents must request a pick-up by filling out a form on the City of Owasso's website here. The pickup times are between 8 a.m....
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans find unique ways to ring in new year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With party hats already on the tables, Low Down near the corner of Detroit and Archer is gearing up for New Year's Eve. "This is kind of a time capsule down here if you’ve never been to Low Down," said Jeff Sloan. With a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Southwest Airlines flights on time, boarding at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Most of the Southwest Airlines flights leaving out of the Tulsa International Airport Friday morning show on time, boarding and departed for the first time in days. Cancelled Southwest Airlines flights accounted for over half of total flights cancelled in the U.S. earlier this week,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for warrants after standoff in Turley

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A wanted man is behind bars in Tulsa after causing a standoff Wednesday afternoon in Turley. The Tulsa Police Department responded to a call just after 4:30 p.m. in reference to three people being shot by a man named Cody Trisler. Officers responded to the area immediately and began investigating.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Luther Police K9 helps in arrest of two people for possession of drugs

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — With the help of their K-9 Kodi, Luther Police arrested two people after they were found with narcotics in their possession. Around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, a Luther officer pulled over Cody Barnes of Wellston for two traffic violations in the are of 3rd and Main. K-9 Kodi was deployed and alerted the officer that the vehicle had narcotics in it.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

