beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Crime solvers offering award in Hopewell Fire Department Theft
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published 8:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Beaver County Chief Detective Andy Gall announced on Thursday afternoon that a monetary award is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible . The theft of over $30,000 worth of rescue equipment took place on Tuesday, December 20,2022 from Station 92 on Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township..
beavercountyradio.com
A Hard Message through the Love of the Lord with Pastor David Grove this Saturday
Pastor David Grove of the Church of the Redeemed gives a hard message, while staying true to the love of the lord. Hear his message by tuning in this Saturday. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented by the Church of The Redeemed of Beaver Valley. Archived editions of “Wake Up Beaver Valley” can be heard at the Beaver County Radio Podcast Library.
beavercountyradio.com
Flights Cancellations Continue in Pittsburgh
(Pittsburgh, PA) Amid the Southwest airlines flight cancellations, the effects are being felt in at Pittsburgh international Airport. It was reported that hundreds of peoples luggage is currently left stranded at the airport. Out of 238 flights scheduled for today, 35 have been cancelled. 19 going out, and 16 coming in. The cancelled flights are all through Southwest airlines. Southwest currently has cancelled 2362 flights today nationwide.
beavercountyradio.com
Abby Lee Miller Sells Pittsburgh Dance Studio
(Pittsburgh, PA) It has been reported that the once well known dance studio in Penn Hills owned by Abby Lee Miller has been sold. Miller reportedly sold the studio for $300,000 and it will be used for commercial purposes.
beavercountyradio.com
Grants Awarded to Beaver County Law Enforcement Agencies
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved grants today to help several Beaver County law enforcement agencies better protect their communities, according to Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47). The grants were awarded as part of PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program, which was created by...
beavercountyradio.com
Brown Announces District Office Opening in New Castle
HARRISBURG – Rep.-elect Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) today announced that she will be opening a district office in New Castle to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office, which will open for business beginning on Monday, Jan. 9, is located in the Washington Centre Plaza at 28 N. Mill St., New Castle. Office hours will be Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone numbers are 724-498-4397 and 833-431-0502.
beavercountyradio.com
Talking New Years Resolutions on “Living Well” this Week
Have you had trouble keeping your new years resolutions over the years? Jeff Bost and Dr. Joseph Maroon talk New Years Resolutions for a healthy new year on this weeks episode of “Living Well”. Dr. Joseph Maroon is a world renown neurosurgeon with extensive experience in neurosurgery. He...
beavercountyradio.com
Conway Under Boil Water Advisory Until Further Notice
(Conway, PA) Conway Mayor Debbie Giska Rose announced Thursday that a boil water advisory for downtown Conway is in effect. All residents and businesses from 5th Avenue to Route 65 are affected. Mayor Giska Rose stated that the advisory is precautionary due to several water line breaks the town experienced Thursday.
