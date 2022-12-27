Pastor David Grove of the Church of the Redeemed gives a hard message, while staying true to the love of the lord. Hear his message by tuning in this Saturday. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver County Radio and is presented by the Church of The Redeemed of Beaver Valley. Archived editions of “Wake Up Beaver Valley” can be heard at the Beaver County Radio Podcast Library.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO