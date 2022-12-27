ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

How Lexington’s fire department aims to keep increasing number of female firefighters

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsNZG_0jvR5Q0u00

In the last nine years, the Lexington Fire Department has more than doubled the amount of women it has on staff to 27.

That means 4.7% of the fire department staff is female. That percentage has grown throughout the last 10 years – it was 2.4% in 2013, 2.7% in 2016 and 3.6% just three years ago.

According to Maj. Jessica Bowman, that percentage is consistent with the national average of women who are paid firefighters. According to a study from the National Fire Protection Association , only 4% of full-time firefighters nationwide were female at the time of the study.

When accounting for volunteer firefighters, 8% of firefighters nationwide were female at the time of the study. Females made up 11% of volunteer firefighters nationwide at the time.

One way the fire department has raised its percentage of women on staff is through educational programs like the Brenda Cowan Fire Camp. Last month, the fire department invited females between the ages of 16 and 25 to the fire training center to introduce them to a hands-on experience with the fire service, emphasizing sisterhood and empowerment.

Twenty-five teenagers and young women signed up for this year’s camp, which was in its fifth edition.

Campers had the opportunity to advance hose lines, climb ladders, repel from ropes, learn CPR and ask questions about the unique challenges facing women pursuing a career in a primarily male profession.

Battalion Chief Maria Roberts, a 23-year veteran with the Lexington Fire Department, said she thinks the camp is a beneficial experience for women and huge for the future of female firefighters.

“You get the opportunity to experience and challenge yourself and figure out, ‘this is something I can do,’” Roberts said.

The camp was named after Brenda Cowan, the first Black female in the Lexington Fire Department who died in the line of duty .

According to Herald-Leader archives, Cowan was a trained paramedic and a University of Kentucky graduate. She was hired by the Lexington Fire Department in 1996 and served with the fire department for 11 years up until her death.

On Feb. 13, 2004, Cowan was shot by Patrick Hutchinson while rendering aid to Hutchinson’s wife who suffered injuries from a domestic-related incident.

One week prior to the incident, Cowan was promoted to lieutenant, making her the first Black female within the Lexington Fire Department to achieve that rank.

“She and other women really had started to lay the foundation for us to come in and be accepted,” Roberts said.

Roberts has enjoyed a successful 23-year career with the Lexington Fire Department. She has even raised two boys during her tenure as a firefighter.

Roberts credited her schedule – 24 hours on followed by 48 hours off – for allowing her to experience the best of both worlds.

“I felt like I got to have a career but then, especially through the first preschool years from birth till they started school, I was home two out of every three days all day with my kids,” Roberts said.

‘There’s not a single thing on this job that any female can’t do.’

A lot of women in the Lexington Fire Department have a unique story about their path to being a firefighter.

Cali Warta, a four-year firefighter/paramedic with the fire department, is the first one in her family to work for a fire department and didn’t take an interest in it until after trying out nursing school and other professions.

At 21 years old, Warta worked as a skating instructor for the Eastern Kentucky University men’s hockey team. Warta grew up on the ice – she began figure skating when at 4 years old and played on the boys’ hockey team at Henry Clay High School.

A lot of the players on the team were fire science majors, and they opened up Warta to the firefighting world. She took an interest in it and did a lot of research on what it takes to be a firefighter.

“I wanted to do something admirable,” Warta said.

Warta applied to the fire department but got denied. She said she hates being told no, so she applied again four years later at the age of 25 and got accepted the second time around.

Warta’s strength and background as an athlete made the fire training academy more manageable for her, she said. She found she was able to perform the difficult tasks alongside the men in her class and just had to learn the different techniques.

“The hardest thing for me was learning how to do things my own way, being a little bit shorter or not having as much upper body strength as the guys,” Warta said.

Four years into the job, Warta is happy with her decision to join the Lexington Fire Department and believes there’s nothing that can hold women back from doing this job.

Now says, “I can say without a doubt there’s not a single thing on this job that any female can’t do, you just have to know how to do it with the right body mechanics,” Warta said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

One Person Killed in a Rowan Co Crash

A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan Co has left a Fleming Co man dead. The crash happened around 7:30 AM on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road and involved two vehicles that hit head-on. Members of the Morehead Fire Department had to cut both drivers out of their vehicles. There were no passengers in either car. The two drivers were transported to St. Claire Hospital in Morehead. A 69-year-old man from Fleming Co, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak

Owingsville, Ky. (WKYT) - A water leak caused the ceiling of Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville to collapse on Sunday. A representative of the nursing home said they are in the process of cleaning and repairing the collapse. They say there were no reported injuries nor resident relocations.
OWINGSVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
18K+
Followers
408
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy