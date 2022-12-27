Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
ktalnews.com
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
KSLA
Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
ktoy1047.com
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Authorities responded to the shooting around noon yesterday on West Atlanta Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between...
KSLA
Hit-and-run against bicycle on Linwood Avenue; 1 woman injured, 1 man fighting for life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crashes into two people on a bicycle and flees, leaving the two victims injured. On Dec. 29, at 12:30 a.m., Shreveport Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a dispatch to a major hit and run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. When officers arrived they found a man and woman laying in the road.
KSLA
1 victim dead after violent carjacking leads to shooting, victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport, was shot several times and died at the scene of a carjacking. On Dec 31 at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting at the 3200 block of Knight Street. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a 2017 black Nissan Ultima in the parking lot when two men in ski masks approached armed with handguns. The suspects knocked on the window, demanding money.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
ktalnews.com
2 weeks later: Keithville tornado survivors continue recovery
Two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the small Keithville community of Pecan Farms, survivors are still cleaning up and making repairs. 2 weeks later: Keithville tornado survivors continue …. Two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the small Keithville community of Pecan Farms, survivors are still cleaning...
Louisiana couple charged in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old
A Natchitoches couple is facing charges in the Christmas Day death of a 1-year-old child.
ktalnews.com
Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
kalb.com
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
Alena Noakes speaks with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser to share the latest on the state's preparations for the Rose Parade in California. On December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief, which has sparked concerns over ethical violations.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
