ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slingerlands, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant

The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed

A massive fire that destroyed a country club in the region days before Christmas was sparked by a portable heater, investigators determined. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a structure fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, located on Richmond Avenue, according to Hoosick Falls Police.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fire on Mead Road in Nassau

Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
NASSAU, NY
WUPE

The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive

An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10: A look back at 2022’s funniest live moments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team. From what happens between commercial breaks to Matt Mackie’s antics in the field, here’s a highlight reel of the funniest live […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions

With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
EAST BERNE, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy