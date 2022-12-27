Read full article on original website
Popular Mexican Food Chain Known For Burritos, Bowls To Open New Location In Glenmont
A popular chain of fast casual Mexican restaurants known for its burritos and bowls is set to open a new location in the region. Chipotle will open its latest restaurant in Albany County, located in Glenmont at 9 Moriah Road, according to a company job posting. The new location will...
Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant
The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
Eddie Bauer closing in Saratoga Springs
It has been confirmed that Eddie Bauer in downtown Saratoga Springs will be closing in January 2023. The last day the store will be open is January 28.
Stewarts Shops offers free coffee to ring in 2023
Ring in the New Year awake and ready to go with a free cup of Stewarts coffee. Stop into a Stewarts Shop from 6 p.m. until close on December 31 for a free cup of coffee.
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed
A massive fire that destroyed a country club in the region days before Christmas was sparked by a portable heater, investigators determined. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a structure fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, located on Richmond Avenue, according to Hoosick Falls Police.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires
Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dew You Know? Classic 1980s Soda Commercial was Filmed on Lake George!
How many classic 1980s TV commercials do you remember?. We all remember Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" How about Pepsi's "The Choice of a New Generation," or Miller Lite's "Tastes Great!...Less Filling!" Decades have passed - and there are far too many to recall - but if you remember anything about...
Clifton Park man accused of grand larceny at Lowe’s
A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe's. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Crash involving six cars closes lane next to Crossgates ramp
A crash involving six cars is holding up traffic and closing one right lane on Adirondack Northway, just past Exit 1S next to the Crossgates ramp.
NEWS10: A look back at 2022’s funniest live moments
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team. From what happens between commercial breaks to Matt Mackie’s antics in the field, here’s a highlight reel of the funniest live […]
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
Activists say November 20th Saratoga shooting transparency didn't last long
Saratoga — Immediately following a violent shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs on November 20th, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino made a concerted effort to be transparent in their release of information. Less than 12 hours after the event, Mayor Kim and Montagnino held...
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
