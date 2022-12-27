Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Gaming Grants Announced
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association Board of Directors has announced their fiscal year ’23 Fall grant cycle recipients, according to KWWL. In total, more than $568,000 was awarded to eight area organizations. Cedar Valley Kids received the largest award of $300,000. Friends of the Waterloo Public Library received $96,000. 24/7 BLAC was given $54,000. House of Hope got $36,000. The City of Evansdale received $34,000. The Salvation Army was given nearly $24,000. The Jesse Cosby Center got $20,000 while the Impact Foundation received $5,000.
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
HI-3 Crash Sends Drivers to the Hospital
A crash on Highway 3, near Oelwein sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 6:35 in the morning. According to deputies 41 year old Allen Krum was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Lillian Smith. Both drivers were transported to the hospital, both vehicles are believed to be totaled. Krum was cited for Failure to Secure Liability Insurance and for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway.
