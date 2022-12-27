ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In an interview with Retro Chat Podcast (via Fightful), Taya Valkyrie spoke about wanting to learn other aspects of wrestling, such as the production and writing aspects. She said: “I think this is such an interesting business and I clearly have an interest in television, production, movies, and stuff like that. I definitely want to learn, not necessarily throw myself into it now because I still love being in the ring constantly, I’m obsessed, clearly. I really want to learn about the aspect of writing for wrestling and how that creative process works and pick Jimmy Jacobs’ brain and be like, ‘tell me all the things.’ Also, the production aspect of it. There are so many moving parts and you don’t really get a chance to see that when you’re an in-ring competitor because you’re doing all these other things. I slowly want to start learning how to do that stuff, why not? I feel more women should be in positions to be involved in those sides of the business and agent and be part of different creative teams, and I think I would be really great for that. I just want to learn and I feel life is about continuing to learn, no matter what, and I’m going to continue to do that.“
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn

New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
Ron Howard Dispels Rumors Regarding Solo 2

In an interview for NME’s Absolute Scenes, director Ron Howard quashed any rumors about the possible development of a sequel to his 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard stated that any buzz regarding a followup film was fan-based rather than originating from within the industry, although he left the possiblity open for the future. You can read a few highlights from Howard below and watch the full interview here.
Tony Schiavone Comments On Eric Bischoff-Ric Flair Feud, Says They’re Both Full of It

In the latest episode of his podcast for AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc, Tony Schiavone gave his thoughts on the recent feud between Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff and he didn’t mince words. The feud reportedly began when Bischoff said that the Four Horsemen were a regional draw compared to Hogan’s ability to draw nationwide.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Smackdown Return, Calls Herself ‘The People’s Queen’

In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair commented on her surprise return on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where she became the new Smackdown women’s champion. She wrote: “Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year.”

