Comments

Pallbearer
4d ago

Yes the economy stinks but it goes deeper than that. The wheels are coming off the demand for EV’s. After we read about EV’s catching on fire, don’t run or charge in extreme weather, expensive tires, 40% heavier and thousands for a home charging station the public says you can keep your trash cars.

4d ago

it's about time they wake up! ev's are not the savior of our planet. they are worse than ice cars. just different pollution is all. don't believe the demorats lies to you. it's all a scam.

Alden
4d ago

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out EV’s will end up in the salvage yard when those twenty thousand dollar batteries go bad. And climate savings will be more than offset by the replacement cars they will have to build.

