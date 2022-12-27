ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce

Watch: T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is. The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.
Drew Barrymore Shares Why Divorce From Will Kopelman Was “Confusing”

Watch: Drew Barrymore REACTS to Emily in Paris Star's FLIRTY Comments. Drew Barrymore went the distance in healing after her divorce from Will Kopelman. The talk show host recently reflected on her 2016 divorce from the art director—with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10 and Frankie 8, with—explaining how the end to her 4-year marriage was a difficult chapter in her life.
Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Having More Kids? She Says…

Watch: Kim Kardashian OPEN to Having More Kids and Remarrying. Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in never saying never. In fact, for the mom of four the idea of expanding her family in the future doesn't sound all that far-fetched to her. "I just don't wanna say—never say never,"...
YouTuber Keenan Cahill, Known For His Iconic Celebrity Lip Syncs, Dead at 27

The YouTube community is mourning. Beloved creator Keenan Cahill died on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for his family told WGN TV. He was 27. Though his cause of death has not yet been shared, his last Instagram post, shared Dec. 12, announced that he would be undergoing open heart surgery. "Wish me luck," Keenan, one of the original viral stars, wrote a week earlier. "Love ya'll."
See Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweet Family Photo With His Mom and Daughter Casie Colson Baker

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Perform Epic Duet. Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holiday season with two of his emo girls. The "bloody valentine" singer shared a family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. In a snap posted to his Instagram Dec. 27, Casie, Machine Gun Kelly and his mom posed together with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"

Watch: Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).
Breaking Down the Influencers Who Had Us Scrolling in 2022

Watch: Jackie Aina & Manny MUA Talk Pushing Boundaries as Influencers. Without a doubt, these influencers slayed the online space this year—and we mean big slay. As the year comes to a close, we're looking at our list (and yes, checking it twice) of the social media stars who kept us glued to our phones this year. Whether it was in the world of beauty, fashion, food or just plain ‘ol original content that had us locked in, there were plenty of standouts on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Family Has Been "So, So Sick" Over the Holidays

Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Discusses Husband Alec's Simple Romantic Gestures. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's family had less claus for celebration this holiday season. Between kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 3 months, "we've been so, so sick," Hilaria shared on Instagram Dec. 28. "It's been really tough."
Sophie Turner Shares Photo From Hospital When She Welcomed Baby No. 2

Watch: Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?. Sophie Turner gave a glimpse into the day she became a mom of two. The Game of Thrones star reflected on the past 12 months with a rare look at the birth of her second daughter, who she welcomed in July with husband Joe Jonas. The couple—who tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas—are also parents to Willa, 2.
