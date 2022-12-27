Read full article on original website
Eva Mendes Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation Photo
Eva Mendes is turning up the heat this winter with her fiery makeover. Ahead of kicking off 2023, the Hitch actress decided to start the new year, new me trend by swapping out her signature...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce
Watch: T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is. The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.
Drew Barrymore Shares Why Divorce From Will Kopelman Was “Confusing”
Watch: Drew Barrymore REACTS to Emily in Paris Star's FLIRTY Comments. Drew Barrymore went the distance in healing after her divorce from Will Kopelman. The talk show host recently reflected on her 2016 divorce from the art director—with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10 and Frankie 8, with—explaining how the end to her 4-year marriage was a difficult chapter in her life.
Your First Look at the Explosive 90 Day Fiancé: HEA Tell-All
It's going to take a lot more than 90 days to forget this episode. In this exclusive clip from the Jan. 1 Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, tensions are high in the studio as...
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Having More Kids? She Says…
Watch: Kim Kardashian OPEN to Having More Kids and Remarrying. Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in never saying never. In fact, for the mom of four the idea of expanding her family in the future doesn't sound all that far-fetched to her. "I just don't wanna say—never say never,"...
YouTuber Keenan Cahill, Known For His Iconic Celebrity Lip Syncs, Dead at 27
The YouTube community is mourning. Beloved creator Keenan Cahill died on Dec. 27, a spokesperson for his family told WGN TV. He was 27. Though his cause of death has not yet been shared, his last Instagram post, shared Dec. 12, announced that he would be undergoing open heart surgery. "Wish me luck," Keenan, one of the original viral stars, wrote a week earlier. "Love ya'll."
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse’s Winter Stroll Will Warm Your Heart
This couple is in an Empire State of mind for New Year's Eve. As they prepare to ring in 2023, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse took a casual stroll in New York City Dec. 29. Bundled up to...
Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Chase Hudson and More Stars Party in St. Barts for Charity Gala
Celebrities flocked to St. Barts in the Caribbean for a charity gala on Dec. 29, which had movie and TikTok stars alike coming out for the cause. Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Huddy) attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala, which welcomed Drake and Lenny Kravitz to the stage as part of the night's entertainment.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showcases Baby Bump on Vacation With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey went on a tropical babymoon ahead of their daughter's birth. Before The Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, become a family of three, they jetted off...
See Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweet Family Photo With His Mom and Daughter Casie Colson Baker
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly & Daughter Perform Epic Duet. Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holiday season with two of his emo girls. The "bloody valentine" singer shared a family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. In a snap posted to his Instagram Dec. 27, Casie, Machine Gun Kelly and his mom posed together with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"
Watch: Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).
GMA3's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Seal Their Romance With a Kiss
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are turning up the heat in Miami. In photos, the GMA3 co-anchors appear to confirm their romance as they are seen sharing a steamy kiss while in Miami Dec. 29. For their...
Breaking Down the Influencers Who Had Us Scrolling in 2022
Watch: Jackie Aina & Manny MUA Talk Pushing Boundaries as Influencers. Without a doubt, these influencers slayed the online space this year—and we mean big slay. As the year comes to a close, we're looking at our list (and yes, checking it twice) of the social media stars who kept us glued to our phones this year. Whether it was in the world of beauty, fashion, food or just plain ‘ol original content that had us locked in, there were plenty of standouts on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Turning My Mom Into Me Is TikTok’s Newest Empowering Trend
TikTok's latest style trend is putting a fun twist on the phrase "like mother, like daughter." The "turning my mom into me" trend has taken over nearly everyone's For You Page on the video-sharing...
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Family Has Been "So, So Sick" Over the Holidays
Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Discusses Husband Alec's Simple Romantic Gestures. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's family had less claus for celebration this holiday season. Between kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 3 months, "we've been so, so sick," Hilaria shared on Instagram Dec. 28. "It's been really tough."
Lorenzo Lamas on Where Daughter Victoria Stands With Leonardo DiCaprio
Far across the distance, er rather the internet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas have been sparking romance rumors. And now her father Lorenzo Lamas is weighing in on the dating...
There’s a Major Change Coming to Love Island UK Season 9
Love Island is going offline. For the first time in franchise history, the contestants on the upcoming ninth season of Love Island UK will not have access to their social media accounts while...
Sophie Turner Shares Photo From Hospital When She Welcomed Baby No. 2
Watch: Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?. Sophie Turner gave a glimpse into the day she became a mom of two. The Game of Thrones star reflected on the past 12 months with a rare look at the birth of her second daughter, who she welcomed in July with husband Joe Jonas. The couple—who tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas—are also parents to Willa, 2.
