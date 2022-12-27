ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jan. 6 attack: 3 FL extremist groups formed an alliance ‘to work together to shut this sh** down’

By Diane Rado
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zlgkn_0jvR4KvZ00

A mob bashes its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt the transfer of power to incoming President Joe Biden. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The final report of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is 845 pages long — similar to more than two or three books outlining the terror of historic events. The excerpts related to Florida are often chilling.

The publication released last week showed the force of extremist groups from Florida that formed an alliance leading up to Jan. 6, traveled to Washington, D.C., and attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Some of the Florida individuals in extremist groups have already been on trial and have been convicted.

Here are mesome of the main excerpts of the Florida events:

SUMMONING A MOB TO WASHINGTON, AND KNOWING THEY WERE ANGRY AND ARMED, INSTRUCTING THEM TO MARCH TO THE CAPITOL

“The Department of Justice has charged a number of Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy. Specifically, the government alleges that “[a]fter the Presidential Election, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III conspired with his co-defendants, introduced below, and other co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presi[1]dential power.” A jury agreed, convicting Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs—the leader of the Florida Oath Keepers chapter—of seditious con[1]spiracy. The jury also convicted Rhodes and Meggs, as well as fellow Oath Keepers Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson, and Thomas Caldwell, of other serious felonies for their actions on January 6th.

Meggs celebrated the December 19th tweet, sending an encrypted Signal message to Florida Oath Keepers that President Trump ‘wants us to make it WILD that’s what he’s saying. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! . . . Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your shit!!’ Similarly, Oath Keeper Joshua James—who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy—told Oath Keepers that there was now a ‘NATIONAL CALL TO ACTION FOR DC JAN 6TH’ following President Trump’s words…

“Similarly, members of the Florida Guardians of Freedom , Three Percent sent around a flyer on December 24, 2020, saying they were ‘responding to the call from President Donald J. Trump to assist in the security, protection, and support of the people as we all protest the fraudulent election and re-establish liberty for our nation.’ Their leader, Jeremy Liggett, posted a meme to Facebook stating that ‘3% Will Show In Record Numbers In DC’ and put out a ‘safety video’ instructing people that they could bring ‘an expandable metal baton, a walking cane and a folding knife’ to Washington, DC on January 6th. Several have been arrested for participating in the violence around the tunnel on January 6th …

“These groups were not operating in silos. Meggs bragged on Facebook that following President Trump’s December 19th tweet he had formed an alliance between the Oath Keepers, the Florida Three Percenters, and the Proud Boys ‘to work together to shut this shit down.’ On December 19th, Meggs called Enrique Tarrio (of the Proud Boys) and they spoke for more than three minutes. Three days later, Meggs messaged Liggett, echoing his excitement about the December 19th tweet and specifically referencing the seat of Congress: ‘He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!!’

“Liggett said ‘I will have a ton of men with me’ and Meggs replied that ‘we have made Contact [sic] with PB [Proud Boys] and they always have a big group. Force multiplier. . . . I figure we could splinter off the main group of PB and come up behind them. Fucking crush them for good.’

“Aside from Meggs , Stewart Rhodes brought in at least one local militia leader and Three Percenters into the Oath Keepers January 6th planning chats that came about following President Trump’s tweet…

“Others brought firearms. Three men in fatigues from Broward County, Florida brandished AR-15s in front of Metropolitan police officers on 14th Street and Independence Avenue on the morning of January 6th. MPD advised over the radio that one individual was possibly armed with a ‘Glock’ at 14th and Constitution Avenue, and another was possibly armed with a ‘rifle’ at 15th and Constitution Avenue around 11:23 a.m. The National Park Service detained an individual with a rifle between 12 and 1 p.m. Almost all of this was known before Donald Trump took the stage at the Ellipse…

“Statement of Facts .. When the Select Committee asked about this post to the leader of the Florida Guardians of Freedom , Liggett downplayed any significance or any knowledge about other Three Percenter groups that might ‘show in record numbers’…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419dhF_0jvR4KvZ00

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. Credit: Wikipedia.

“On December 30, 2020, ( Enrique) Tarrio received an intriguing document titled, ‘1776 Returns.’ The document was apparently sent to him by cryptocurrency investors in South Florida . The file’s author(s) divided their plan into five parts, ‘Infiltrate, Execution, Distract, Occupy and Sit-In,’ with the goal of overrunning several Federal buildings around the U.S. Capitol.

“The plan specifically mentioned House and Senate office buildings, setting forth steps for occupying them. The author(s) called for ‘the masses to rush the building[s],’ distract law enforcement in the area by pulling fire alarms around the city, target specific Senators’ offices, and disguise participants’ identities with COVID masks. One proposal mentioned in the document is titled, ‘Storm the Winter Palace.’

“This is a reference to a dramatic reenactment of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, during which Vladimir Lenin ordered his forces to take over the Romanovs’ residence in Petrograd. The ‘Winter Palace’ was the seat of the provisional government, which had held out against the Bolshevik revolutionaries. The Proud Boys would frame their actions on January 6th as part of the American Revolution. But the ‘1776 Returns’ document shows their inspiration came at least in part from the Communist Revolution, which led to 70-plus years of totalitarian rule. No historical event has been less American.

“The Proud Boys did not adopt the ‘1776 Returns’ plan in full. Several Proud Boys testified that they were unaware of the document before it became public. But the document does appear to have been significantly edited while in the Proud Boys’ hands. The person who sent it to Tarrio —his ex-girlfriend, Eryka Gemma Flores—commented, ‘The revolution is [more] important than anything.’ To which Tarrio responded: ‘That’s what every waking moment consists of . . . I’m not playing games…’

“On January 2, 2021, Tarrio led a Proud Boys protest outside of Senator Marco Rubio’s home in Florida. The Proud Boys wanted to convince Rubio to vote against certification of the vote on January 6th…

“On January 3rd, Tarrio posted a conspicuous question on Telegram: ‘What if we invade it?’ The first response to his post read: ‘January 6th is D day [sic] in America.’

“In private, on the Proud Boys’ leadership group message, planning continued…

“Early the next morning, on January 4th, Tarrio sent a voice memo to the same group of MOSD (Ministry of Self Defense) leaders stating, ‘I didn’t hear this voice until now, you want to storm the Capitol…

“By the following evening, January 5th, Tarrio was discussing with other Proud Boy leaders a “tactical plan” for the following day. Their ‘objective’ was ‘to obstruct, impede, or interfere with the certification of the Electoral College vote.'”

Here are some other excerpts related to Florida incidents:

SOME OFFICIALS EAGERLY ASSISTED PRESIDENT TRUMP WITH HIS PLANS

“On December 21st, (Pennsylvania State Senator Doug), Mastriano sent another email for President Trump, in which he wrote: Dear Mr. President—attached please find the ‘killer letter’ on the Pennsylvania election that we discussed last night’ that ‘I only just completed.’  This letter recapped the Gettysburg hotel hearing on November 25th, and claimed that ‘there is rampant election
fraud in Pennsylvania that must be investigated, remedied and rectified.’ President Trump sent that letter to John Eastman, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, Rush Limbaugh, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi , Lou Dobbs, and others.”

THE BIG LIE (related to mail-in ballots)

“Prior to the 2020 election, Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, along with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, urged President Trump to embrace mail-in voting as potentially beneficial to the Trump Campaign. Presidential advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner recounted others giving Donald Trump the same advice: “[M]ail in ballots could be a good thing for us if we looked at it correctly.

“Multiple States, including Florida , had successfully utilized mail-in voting in prior elections, and in 2020. Trump White House Counselor Hope Hicks testified: ‘I think he [President Trump] understood that a lot of people vote via absentee ballot in places like Florida and have for a long time and that it’s worked fine.’ Donald Trump won in numerous States that allowed no-excuse absentee voting in 2020, including Alaska, Florida , Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming.”

From executive summary : Despite all that Donald Trump was being told, he continued to purposely and maliciously make false claims. To understand the very stark differences between what he was being told and what he said publicly and in fundraising solicitations, the Committee has assembled the following examples.

Florida example:

Then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen (12/15/20): “[O]ther people were telling him there was fraud, you know, corruption in the election. The voting machines were no good. And we were telling him that is inconsistent, by ‘we,’ I mean Richard Donoghue and myself, that that was not what we were seeing.” . . . “There was this open issue as to the Michigan report. And—I think it was Mr. Cuccinelli, not certain, but had indicated that there was a hand recount. And I think he said, ‘That’s the gold standard.”

President Trump one day later (12/16/20):

“‘Study: Dominion Machines shifted 2-3% of Trump Votes to Biden. Far more votes than needed to sway election.’ Florida , Ohio, Texas and many other states were won by even greater margins than projected. Did just as well with Swing States, but bad things happened. @OANN”

Documents on File with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol ( Julia Fancelli Production), REL0000000994, (Bank Statements for Julia Fancelli at the Bank of Central Florida from December 10, 2020, to January 10, 2021).

“Julie Fancelli is the billionaire heiress to the Publix supermarket fortune and a longtime supporter of President Trump…

“Fancelli’s goal was clear: she wanted to spend $3 million to “get as many people there as possible.”

The post Jan. 6 attack: 3 FL extremist groups formed an alliance ‘to work together to shut this sh** down’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 145

David DiSano
4d ago

Ahhhh yes another FINE representation of those nonviolent Republicans at work to make this country great again. Attempting to turning it into a dictatorship or Kingdom.

Reply(10)
31
Neo Nazi Desantis
4d ago

The republican and conservative parties knew they assembled this mob and need to be jailed and then deported along with the traitors that stormed the capitol.

Reply(13)
40
opinated old lady
4d ago

This was well planned before Elections. The proof is in rental receipts and equipment purchase dates. And who signed who paid who stayed.

Reply
21
Related
Toni Koraza

DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House

About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag

Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?

The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy