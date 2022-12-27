ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

By Megan Graye
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.

The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey” .

“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.

The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.

“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers ,” contiunued the message.

The information was posted under an image of Cyrus and Morrissey, who can be seen lying on the floor together.

“Above, Morrissey and Miley during Miley’s session for ‘I Am Veronica’,” the image is captioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJpMF_0jvR4GOf00

It is not yet known why Cyrus has requested the removal of her vocal, but fans online have been making their guesses.

“I guess she thinks it might smear her lovely career,” wrote one fan on Twitter, appearing to refer to Morrissey’s recent controversies .

The post on Morrissey’s site continues: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”

The update comes 18 months after the announcement of Morrissey ’s forthcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers .

Morrissey originally announced the album in May 2021 – due for release through BMG records – but after the label dropped him, Capitol Records took over.

The album, which is set to feature an all star list of contributors (Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Iggy Pop, Cyrus and more) was set for release in February 2023.

However in November, the singer posted a message suggesting some problems had arisen: “ Bonfire of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Capitol, Morrissey and Miley Cyrus for comment.

