Moment terminally ill grandfather meets his grandchild for the first time

Heartwarming footage captures the moment an NHS nurse - who used IVF treatment to become a single mother - introduces her baby to her terminally ill father.

Kiera, 27, can be seen bringing her child, Noah, to meet Brian, who was diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

“It was just very overwhelming, just the relief,” she explained of the incredible meeting.

“A weight had, kind of, been lifted off my shoulders... it was just very emotional for us all.”

Brian passed away just 15 weeks after Noah was born.

