Moment terminally ill grandfather meets his grandchild for the first time

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Heartwarming footage captures the moment an NHS nurse - who used IVF treatment to become a single mother - introduces her baby to her terminally ill father.

Kiera, 27, can be seen bringing her child, Noah, to meet Brian, who was diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

“It was just very overwhelming, just the relief,” she explained of the incredible meeting.

“A weight had, kind of, been lifted off my shoulders... it was just very emotional for us all.”

Brian passed away just 15 weeks after Noah was born.

Comments / 8

S...
4d ago

my oldest met his great grandfather 3 months before he died. my grandpa had alzhimers he didnt recognize anyone including my grandma but as soon as he saw my son something clicked for a bit and he remembered all of us. we have one picture of them together before my grandpa went to the alzhimers home.

Reply
3
Lee P
4d ago

So I'm so sorry for your loss but happy your dad got to meet Noah. ❤️

Reply
8
