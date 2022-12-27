A cancerous year

I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up!

Then, I got cancer.

It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in the middle of chemotherapy that will hopefully do just that. But my year didn’t quite turn out the way I thought it would.

Nevertheless, I did manage to publish a number of stories I’m proud of. One of the trickiest was on Minnesota Senate Republican Donald Raleigh’s appearance on a leaked list of Oath Keepers members . Raleigh said he was never active with the group, that he only signed up to do market research on organizations targeting veterans, and that he repudiated all of their beliefs.

I believed him, and so did a number of other outlets who passed on the story for that very reason. But we still felt like the story needed to be told: By the time Raleigh signed up, the group had developed a national reputation for extremism and lawlessness. It’s squarely within the public’s interest to know whether one of their elected representatives ever affiliated with such a group, for whatever reason.

A piece I particularly enjoyed doing was this map of Minnesota land use . It’s striking to see how much of the state is given over to cows, corn and other crops. Fun fact from the story: If you were to randomly toss a dart at Minnesota from orbit, you’d be almost three times as likely to hit a patch of corn as you would one of our famous 14,380 lakes.

Another data story that helped me think about the state in a different way: While lots of election-year ink got spilled on Minneapolis’ crime rates, researchers found that air pollution from cars and fossil fuel combustion kills far more people here than crime . We often tend to focus on things like crime because it’s highly visible, generates an immediate law enforcement response and leaves a big paper trail. But there are more insidious risks to life and limb that work quietly over the long term.

Maybe it was the cancer diagnosis, but I did seem to have death on the brain. I wrote about the shocking number of Minnesotans drinking themselves to death — alcohol is another thing that’s far more dangerous than violent crime. And I also covered the continuing toll of the opioid epidemic, with fentanyl now the leading cause of drug overdose deaths both here and nationally.

In the coming year I hope to do more data-driven stories, and because I live in Red Lake Falls, I’d like to focus on issues affecting greater Minnesota, too. If there’s anything you’re particularly curious about, drop me a line .

