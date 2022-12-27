Kings-Nuggets gameday live: Domantas Sabonis has same injury as Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis is suffering from the same injury that has plagued Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since early October.

Surgery is sometimes required to repair an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, but Rodgers has continued to play through the injury and Sabonis will try to do the same.

Sabonis sustained the injury to his right, non-shooting hand in Friday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. The Kings (17-14) are listing Sabonis as questionable as they continue a six-game homestand against the Denver Nuggets (21-11) on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an avulsion fracture occurs when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone.

Rodgers suffered his UCL injury in an Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants, although the extent of the injury wasn’t revealed until late November.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers told reporters.

Rodgers, 39, estimated the injury only affects about one in 100 throws, but he is having one of the worst seasons of his career. His 39.5 quarterback rating ranks 27th in the NFL behind the likes of Taylor Heinicke and Kenny Pickett.

Rodgers said his thumb was worse earlier in the season, but it had not improved much after several weeks.

“There would be a couple plays every game, maybe a snap slightly inside or a hit that might jolt it a little bit,” Rodgers said. “Just dealing with the occasional kind of dull pain and working through it.”

Losing Sabonis for any significant period of time could prove costly for the Kings, who are trying to end an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. Sabonis is building a strong case for his third All-Star selection this season, averaging 20.3 points, 15.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 65.9% from the field and 58.3% from 3-point range.

Sabonis has posted 10 consecutive double-doubles, including back-to-back triple-doubles in his last two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Wizards. Sabonis and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP, are tied for the league lead with 23 double-doubles.

Gordon questionable

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is now listed as questionable against the Kings due to a right shoulder strain. Gordon has appeared in 29 games this season, averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Mike Brown out

Kings coach Mike Brown has entered NBA health and safety protocols and will not be available for Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will serve as acting head coach.

Sabonis ruled out

The Kings announced Sabonis has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets. Alex Len practiced with the first team Monday and will likely start in place of Sabonis.

Nuggets at Kings

When : 7 p.m.

Where : Golden 1 Center

TV : NBC Sports California

Radio : Sactown Sports 1140

Odds : Nuggets -3.0

Over/under : 239

Injury report

Nuggets : PROBABLE — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist). QUESTIONABLE — Aaron Gordon (shoulder). OUT — Collin Gillespie (leg); Jeff Green (finger).

Kings : QUESTIONABLE — Domantas Sabonis (thumb).

Dec. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 28 vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 30 vs. Utah Jazz

Jan. 1 at Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 3 at Utah Jazz