ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 11

Cathy Jones
4d ago

Congratulations!! You may be young but you already have experience. You also have good moral values which is a win any way you look at it. Your just what we need! Thank you.

Reply
4
Larry
4d ago

Well from this Democrat I hope she does well and doesn't fall into the pit with the rest who only seem to serve themselves. I'm for anyone has integrity and honesty and can do the job in a fashion that's good intentions.

Reply
2
Related
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 21 PARDONS AND COMMUTES TWO SENTENCES IN DECEMBER

Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of December 2022. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win

St. Louis (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel

Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop.  But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

What Judge Goldman said at sentencing

Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County. Missouri has picked up its pace of executions over the past year. Next is a transgender inmate from St. Louis County scheduled to die on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy