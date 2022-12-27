Read full article on original website
Related
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
saturdaytradition.com
Tory Taylor announces decision for 2023 season at Iowa
Tory Taylor announces that he will return to Iowa for a 4th season, according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Taylor has been one of the biggest players for Iowa this 2022 season as well as one of the best non-defensive players. In the first 12 games this season, Taylor had 74 punts for 3,339 yards (third-most in the nation) for an average of 45.1 yards per punt.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes a Little Girl’s Christmas with Special Gift
It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark, West Des Moines native and star point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team, is one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Iowa. Her likability on the court is only rivaled by her kind-heartedness off the court, as she went out of her away to make a young fan's Christmas with a special gift.
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
RMC Welcomes Therapy Dog
There’s a new fuzzy specialist on staff at RMC in Manchester. Jo Schreck, volunteer therapy dog handler, has a new friendly face to bring to see patients. Hannah, a golden retriever, is a Certified Therapy Dog that comes to RMC. She helps to provide comfort and enjoyment to anyone who meets her.
We Don’t Talk About This QC Restaurant’s Glorious, Unreal Dessert Buffet Enough
If you have a sweet tooth, you have to meet this dessert buffet in Davenport. Hi, I'm Sarah and I have a penchant for all things sweet. Sure we're making New Year's resolutions to lose weight after the holidays, but life is too short to skip dessert, guys. And I cannot believe that I have yet to visit this one in Davenport.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Injured in Fayette Co. Crash
Two people were injured after an accident last night in Fayette County. Just after 7pm, a vehicle driven by 92 year old Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling southbound on Hwy 150 when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 64 year old Debra Husted of Oelwein.
Man Caught with $300,000 in Drugs in Iowa Faces Minimal Penalty
In September 2019, Dubuque County Police pulled over a Michigan man for a traffic violation around 10:40 p.m. near Key West, Iowa. The deputy who pulled the man over called for backup, and a K9 officer detected substances in his car. The vehicle was then searched. What the authorities found...
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 12/10 Iowa at Illinois
No. 12/10 Iowa (11-3, 3-0) is set to travel to the Illinois (12-2, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Center. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
Comments / 0