4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Woman drives from Houston to Muncie in time to see sick mom after canceled Southwest flight
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Texas woman is finally in Muncie with her mother, three days after her Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Indianapolis was canceled. After spending hours stranded at Houston Hobby Airport, Melissa Clark decided to get in a car and drive from Houston to Muncie. "I...
WTHR
Sale of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex has closed, city officials say
Earlier in 2022, people living at Berkley Commons had their water cut off. Since then, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and the city filed separate lawsuits.
Two people dead after separate overnight crashes
IMPD is investigating after two separate car crashes left two people dead Friday night. One crash occurred at N Tibbs Ave and Steeples Blvd and the other was at E 82nd St and Westfield Blvd.
Over 75 firefighters battle recycling plant fire on Indy’s southside
IFD firefighters battled a large fire at Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant on Indy’s southside Saturday morning.
'Having the party like he is here' | Family holds memorial at roller rink for man killed outside Indianapolis funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been almost two months since Jermaine Turman was shot and killed in Indianapolis. The 42-year-old was outside a funeral on the city’s northeast side when police say a fight broke out. His wife and he were only married for a few months, and now,...
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Soggy Friday, a look ahead to New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a warm Thursday night with temperatures staying in the 50s. Watch for areas of fog overnight and rain arriving after midnight. You will need the umbrella for Friday with off and on rain. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall potential...
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
WIBC.com
Intoxicated Driver Takes Car Onto Frozen Canal, Breaks Through Ice Christmas Night
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into frigidly cold water. Indy firefighters were called about the car in the water shortly after 11:00 PM. Divers went in to search the car and found...
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
WTHR
Tire tracks visible on frozen Indianapolis canal, woman accused of driving on canal arrested
IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night. She's accused of driving her car on the icy canal.
2 Henry County deputies injured after crash with semi in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two Henry County deputies were taken to a hospital Thursday night with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi-trailer. Deputies involved in the crash were identified as 23-year-old Christopher Hafley, of Muncie, and 33-year-old Derek Bertrand, of New Castle. An Indiana State Police trooper...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild and wet weather returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a breezy and mild day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon, with winds gusting out of the south at 25 mph. Patchy drizzle will be around at times today. An area of low pressure will move in late tonight. Rain...
New statewide police chase rules for 'inherently dangerous' pursuits
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Jan. 1, Indiana will have statewide minimum standards for when law enforcement can chase a suspect. Police departments in Central Indiana say they’re now updating their policies ahead of the new year. “Can't say (pursuits) happen daily, but they do happen a few times a...
Current Publishing
Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023
Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
