Lakewood, CO

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Boulder, CO

Boulder is an iconic Colorado city that got its name from the sprawling number of beautiful rock formations found in Boulder Creek. Just 30 minutes away from the state capital of Denver, Boulder is a great nature spot where you can enjoy various activities for free. It’s surrounded by one...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Snowboarder identified who was killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass

GRAND COUNTY — The snowboarder who was killed Monday in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass has been identified as Brian Bunnell, 44, of Lakewood. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said four people were caught in the avalanche, and two were buried. Bystanders and family members were able to rescue one of the buried people, but the other didn’t survive.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.

DENVER(CBS)-  Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year

2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

15-year-old killed in Denver shooting

DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
DENVER, CO

