Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Boulder, CO
Boulder is an iconic Colorado city that got its name from the sprawling number of beautiful rock formations found in Boulder Creek. Just 30 minutes away from the state capital of Denver, Boulder is a great nature spot where you can enjoy various activities for free. It’s surrounded by one...
Summit Daily News
Snowboarder identified who was killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass
GRAND COUNTY — The snowboarder who was killed Monday in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass has been identified as Brian Bunnell, 44, of Lakewood. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said four people were caught in the avalanche, and two were buried. Bystanders and family members were able to rescue one of the buried people, but the other didn’t survive.
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
IHOP Coming to Aurora’s Nine Mile Station in Early 2023
The restaurant is part of three retail stores anchoring a five-story residential building.
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
5280.com
Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors
The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Denver's police chief hints of supporting reducing traffic stops
Denver’s police chief is open to the idea of examining ways to reduce traffic stops. While that may sound like counter-productive policing, those stops sometimes escalate into violent interactions between the police and civilians and at times end in deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers. Though nothing...
How much heavy snow landed in your yard?
The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
1037theriver.com
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains. Here's how much snow fell elsewhere.
weather5280.com
Snowfall totals from last night's heavy snow event that buried the Denver metro area in fresh snow
We said the snow would be heavy! And goodness was it. Even after a slow changeover for some Wednesday evening, much of the greater metro area managed to see the high-end (and more!) snowfall totals we discussed were possible in yesterday's update. Below is a look at some of these...
9News
Highlands Ranch at Ridgeline and Highlands Ranch Blvd.
10 pm last night in front of bus stop by Audrey apartment. 2 busses stuck and tow truck stuck in middle. Credit: Debbie Blakesley.
15-year-old killed in Denver shooting
DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
Information wanted in murder of 15-year-old in West Colfax neighborhood
Police are looking for information on a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
Comments / 1