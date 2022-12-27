ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
AMHERST, MA
Sam Breen learned how to get her ‘confidence back’ while playing for UMass women’s basketball

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing class. While watching a women’s basketball game in the Mullins Center, one name is repeated and echoes through the arena. As she has since joining UMass, Sam Breen creates endless plays for the Minutewomen, helping the team find success.
AMHERST, MA
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners

WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
WORCESTER, MA
Nikita Alexandrov, Vadim Zherenko help Springfield Thunderbirds defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 6-3

SPRINGFIELD – After defending a late opposing two-man advantage, Nikita Alexandrov and Greg Printz countered with back-to-back empty-net goals to seal the Springfield Thunderbirds an eventual 6-3 win against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday evening at the MassMutual Center. “They certainly did an outstanding job during that 5-on-3 opportunity,”...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Westfield Virtual School started holiday season with in-person gathering

WESTFIELD — Just before school broke for the holidays, Westfield Virtual School students enjoyed an in-person school-wide gathering at the school’s offices on the fourth floor of the Westwood Building on North Elm Street in Westfield. Students from all grade levels and their families were welcomed to participate and create gingerbread houses, said school secretary Nicole Argiro.
WESTFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA
