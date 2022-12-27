Read full article on original website
UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
Sam Breen notches first career triple-double, UMass women’s hoop tops St. Bonaventure (photos)
AMHERST – A career day from graduate student Sam Breen helped the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team to a 71-54 win over St. Bonaventure at the Mullins Center on Saturday afternoon. Breen recorded her first career triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists,...
Sam Breen learned how to get her ‘confidence back’ while playing for UMass women’s basketball
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing class. While watching a women’s basketball game in the Mullins Center, one name is repeated and echoes through the arena. As she has since joining UMass, Sam Breen creates endless plays for the Minutewomen, helping the team find success.
Jake Neighbours, Joel Hofer lead Springfield Thunderbirds to shootout win over Hartford Wolf Pack
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) finished off the 2022 portion of their calendar on a high note, defeating the Hartford Wolf Pack (11-13-1-5) by a final of 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday inside the XL Center. After finding themselves on the wrong side of 1-0 scores in...
Agawam boys, girls wrestling claim annual Phil Tomkiel Holiday Invitational
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Agawam boys and girls wrestling teams dominated Friday during the annual Phil Tomkiel Holiday Invitational, with each coming away with the top team result.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 30: Max Lockett scores 18, leads Central past Putnam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central defeated Putnam at home on Friday night, 63-51. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners
WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
Nikita Alexandrov, Vadim Zherenko help Springfield Thunderbirds defeat Bridgeport Islanders, 6-3
SPRINGFIELD – After defending a late opposing two-man advantage, Nikita Alexandrov and Greg Printz countered with back-to-back empty-net goals to seal the Springfield Thunderbirds an eventual 6-3 win against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday evening at the MassMutual Center. “They certainly did an outstanding job during that 5-on-3 opportunity,”...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Westfield youth sports president accused of embezzling $23K in league funds
WESTFIELD — Months after thousands of dollars were looted from Westfield Youth Lacrosse, the league’s former president is going on trial for the theft. Ryan J. Lavner, 40, of 10 Furrowtown Road, was arraigned Dec. 21 on a charge of larceny of property valued more than $1,200 by a single scheme. His attorney said he is not guilty.
Connecticut pot shops open, Massachusetts businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
First Night Junior returns to Holyoke Heritage State Park Saturday
HOLYOKE — First Night Junior returns this Saturday at Heritage State Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. after COVID-19 nixed the celebration for the past few years. The day will feature live entertainment and other activities. The event has become a way for children to celebrate New Year’s...
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
Westfield Virtual School started holiday season with in-person gathering
WESTFIELD — Just before school broke for the holidays, Westfield Virtual School students enjoyed an in-person school-wide gathering at the school’s offices on the fourth floor of the Westwood Building on North Elm Street in Westfield. Students from all grade levels and their families were welcomed to participate and create gingerbread houses, said school secretary Nicole Argiro.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
Ice and snow don’t bother these West Springfield residents who walk the Holyoke Mall
On Wednesday morning, most of the stores at The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside were closed, the security grilles rolled down, still too early for the day’s shoppers. But for a group of older adults from West Springfield, the quiet concourses are an ideal location for a walk. Sarah Long,...
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
