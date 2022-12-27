Ongoing travel nightmare for thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers continues

The ongoing travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers continues today with thousands of more flights already canceled.

Southwest Airlines has been cancelling thousands of flights, causing chaos for travelers. The airline made an announcement that it will operate one third of its scheduled flights for the next several days, blaming the winter weather for disruptions the holiday travel plans.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's going to look into why there have been so many cancellations and delays from Southwest, and whether the airline is complying with its customer service plan.

The winter storm has caused at least 17,000 flights to be cancelled across the county. So all airlines are struggling, but not as much as Southwest.

To put it in perspective, Delta cancelled about 300 flights and United cancelled about 130 on Monday. Southwest alone cancelled nearly 3,000 flights.

Lyn Montgomery, the president of the union that represents Southwest's flight attendants, says crews are ready, willing and able to work, but the airline's the one that just can't coordinate them.

The airline says in a statement it's been working to recover from the massive winter storm that's crippled parts of the country and is working to reposition its crews and fleet.

