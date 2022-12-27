Star Fades International Celebrates Two Years With Vintage Pop-Up

Star Fades International (SFI) had a celebratory second anniversary.

The Commerce, Calif.–based production center and denim laundry owned by Artistic Milliners (Pvt.) Ltd., hosted the denim community earlier this month for a holiday party and pop-up vintage market at its facility that produces full-package, U.S.-made products for retailers and brands. The event featured a small group of vintage sellers, including Denim Doctors, Wilder Los Angeles and Ome.

The pary was the first time SFI opened its doors to the greater denim community since opening in 2020.

Guests included representatives from L’Agence, EB Denim, Swat Fame, Imogene + Willie, Daily Blue and Denim Dudes who shopped the vintage market. They could also customize pieces with the help of SFI’s laser team and on-site custom chain stitching.

One guest was awarded a vintage Levi’s jacket from Denim Doctors after correctly guessing the number of rivets, buttons and trims in a jar.

SFI is a growing design, sourcing and innovation center in L.A. that offers full-package production and nearshoring capabilities for retailers and brands looking to produce closer to the U.S. market. It currently provides wash and finishing services to large international retailers and manufacturers and specialty premium labels and designer brands. The facility offers a range of wet and dry processing capabilities, as well as sustainable finishing technologies, including lasers, e-flow and ozone machines that allow customers to experiment with the latest washes and finishes.

In addition to sourcing partners in Los Angeles, SFI said it is growing its business in Mexico.

Last year it partnered with Italian chemicals experts Officina 39 to develop two new washes, Clear Fade and Clear Vintage, using a new Aqualess technology. The former mimics acid washes while the former gives the effect of vintage stonewashed denim using lasers and a waterless aging compound.