I will try to make this update as simple as possible. As Sergeant Friday used to say in the “Dragnet” TV series eons ago, “Just the facts, M’am.”. Saturday has been a quiet day with morning clouds and afternoon clearing. No doubt you noticed a bit of an uptick in the south winds. By New Year’s Day, the south winds will increase with gusts of 25+ mph. This will yield an abundance of gulf moisture that will eventually become an ingredient for a stormy Monday with heavy rain. There will be plenty of heat, as well, despite the fact that we should have winter temperatures. This, too, will add to the mix for severe storm development. Morning low temperatures Monday will be in the 60s followed by high temperatures in the 70s, very much above normal.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO