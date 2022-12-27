Read full article on original website
Spring-like start to 2023, severe weather outbreak Monday
I will try to make this update as simple as possible. As Sergeant Friday used to say in the “Dragnet” TV series eons ago, “Just the facts, M’am.”. Saturday has been a quiet day with morning clouds and afternoon clearing. No doubt you noticed a bit of an uptick in the south winds. By New Year’s Day, the south winds will increase with gusts of 25+ mph. This will yield an abundance of gulf moisture that will eventually become an ingredient for a stormy Monday with heavy rain. There will be plenty of heat, as well, despite the fact that we should have winter temperatures. This, too, will add to the mix for severe storm development. Morning low temperatures Monday will be in the 60s followed by high temperatures in the 70s, very much above normal.
Fine New Year’s Weekend, severe storms Monday
It has been a bit of a dreary Friday after a super-soaking yesterday and last night. Despite the clouds today, your New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day are looking pretty good. We will see clouds hanging on but they will clear most of the area through Saturday. As I said yesterday, there will be no cold air coming our way. Morning low temperature Saturday morning will be in the mid 40s to low 50s and the upper 40s to low 50’s New Year’s morning. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70 and on New Year’s day either side of 70. This, of course, is well above normal.
